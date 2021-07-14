Olympics records: Female athletes with most Olympic gold medals

Jenny Thompson, aquatics (USA, 1992-2004): America’s Jenny Thompson notched up 12 medals in her Olympic career- eight of them were gold. Despite the disappointment of not winning a single individual gold in swimming, Jenny evolved to become the perfect addition to the US squad in team events across four Olympics from 1992 to 2004. Thomson won two golds (4*100m medley and freestyle) in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and helped the side retain the double gold in the 1996 Atlanta Games besides winning a 4*200m freestyle gold. In the 2000 Sydney Games, Thompson was instrumental in the US retaining all three titles once again ( 4×100-meter medley, freestyle and the 4×200-meter freestyle relay). Thompson failed to add another gold in the 2004 Athens Olympics but ended her illustrious career with eight golds, three silvers and a bronze. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Photo: The Hindu

