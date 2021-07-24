Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates Day 2: All eyes on Mirabai Chanu, When and where to watch Catch all the LIVE Updates, Results, Medals Tally, Streaming and the Indian players in action on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 July, 2021 05:10 IST Mirabai Chanu will be in action on Saturday. - FILE PHOTO/PTI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 July, 2021 05:10 IST Indian athletes will aim to brighten their medal prospects as after the shooters, the archers will be in action for the mixed event knockout rounds. Mirabai Chanu enters 210kg on Tokyo weightlifting start list, higher total than rivals However, all eyes will be on weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who is one of the favourites to finish on the podium. Also scheduled are badminton, table tennis and judo events.Archery July 24Mixed Team Eliminations, Medal Matches - Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari 6 AMBadminton July 24 Men’s Doubles Group Stage — Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin- 8:50 AMMen’s Singles Group Stage — Sai Praneeth vs Zilberman Misha- From 9:30 AMBoxing Women’s welterweight – Lovlina Borgohain 8:00 AM Men’s welterweight round of 32 – Vikas Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa – 03:54 PMJudo Women’s 48kg Round of 32, Successive Rounds — Sushila Devi Likmabam- 7:30 AMTable Tennis Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1, 2 and 3 — G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee - 5:30 AMMixed Doubles Round of 16 — Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra - 7:45 AMWeightliftingWomen’s 49kg Group B — Mirabai Chanu- 6:20 AMWomen’s 49kg Medal Round — Mirabai Chanu (if qualifies)- 10:20 AMRowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 - Arjun Jat Lal & Arvind Singh