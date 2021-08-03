Tokyo Olympics 2020 Men's Volleyball: Brazil storms into semifinal

Defending champion Brazil moved into the semifinals of the men’s volleyball with a straight-set victory over host Japan on Tuesday. The host did put up a fight, but that wasn’t enough to stretch the gold-medallist from Rio.

Brazil won 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 in an hour and a half. It was another authoritative effort from the defending champion, for which Yoandy Leal Hidalgo (16 points), Wallace de Souza (13) and Ricardo Lucarelli Souza (12) did the bulk of the scoring.

Japan’s best chance probably came in the second set, in which it had a 17-14 lead, but Brazil fought back to take it and did well enough to settle the issue in the third set.

In the semifinal on Thursday, it will meet the Russian Olympic Committee, which defeated Canada 25-21, 30-28, 25-22. The Russians were beaten by Brazil in the semifinals at the last Olympics.

In the other semifinal, France, which overcame Poland 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9 will take on Argentina, which defeated Italy 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12.

The results (quarterfinals):

Volleyball

Men: ROC bt Canada 25-21, 30-28, 25-22; Brazil bt Japan 25-20, 25-22, 25-20; Argentina bt Italy 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12; France bt Poland 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9

Beach Volleyball:

Women: April Ross & Alix Klineman (USA) bt Laura Ludwig & Margareta Kozuch (GER) 21-19, 21-19; Anouk Verge-Depre & Joana Heidrich (SWI) bt Ana Patricia Silva Ramos & Rebecca Silva (BRA) 21-19, 18-21, 15-12; Tina Graudina & Anastasija Kravcenoka (LAT) bt Heather Bansley & Brandie Wilkerson (CAN) 21-13, 18-21, 15-11.