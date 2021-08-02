Tokyo Olympics: Wang Zhouyu wins China's sixth gold in weightlifting

Wang Zhouyu won the women's 87 kg class on Monday to give China its sixth gold medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old lifted a combined weight of 270 kg, a comfortable seven kilograms more than Ecuador's Tamara Salazar who took silver with 263 kg.

Dominican Republic's Crismery Santana claimed bronze with 256 kg.

Wang led after completing a lift of 120 kg at her third attempt in the snatch following an unexpected failure at 115 kg on her first attempt.

In the clean and jerk, she failed in a bid to lift 160 kg to break her record set at the 2019 world championships.

