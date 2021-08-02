Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Wang Zhouyu wins China's sixth gold in weightlifting The 27-year-old lifted a combined weight of 270 kg, a comfortable seven kilograms more than Ecuador's Tamara Salazar who took silver with 263 kg. Reuters TOKYO 02 August, 2021 15:23 IST Wang Zhouyu of China celebrates on the podium after receiving the gold medal in the women's 87kg weightlifting event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Monday. - AP Reuters TOKYO 02 August, 2021 15:23 IST Wang Zhouyu won the women's 87 kg class on Monday to give China its sixth gold medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.The 27-year-old lifted a combined weight of 270 kg, a comfortable seven kilograms more than Ecuador's Tamara Salazar who took silver with 263 kg.READ: Ecuador's Barrera wins gold in women's 76 kg eventDominican Republic's Crismery Santana claimed bronze with 256 kg.Wang led after completing a lift of 120 kg at her third attempt in the snatch following an unexpected failure at 115 kg on her first attempt.In the clean and jerk, she failed in a bid to lift 160 kg to break her record set at the 2019 world championships.READ: Mirabai Chanu completes Olympics redemption with weightlifting silver in Tokyo Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :