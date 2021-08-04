Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women's Volleyball: Serbia to take on US in semifinal

Serbia and the United States, the silver and bronze medallists respectively at Rio, moved into the semifinals of the women’s volleyball competition after posting straight-set victories at the Ariake Arena on Wednesday.

The Americans won 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 against Dominican Republic. They were without two of their main players, Jordyn Poulter and Jordan Thompson, who are both nursing injuries; but their replacements, Andrea Drews and Micha Hancock, ensured their absence did not matter much. The Americans were just too good for the Dominican side.

The US finished the job in an hour and 23 minutes. Drews (21 points), Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (13) and Haleigh Washington (10) were the main scorers.

Serbia, which will play the US in Friday’s semifinal, too impressed in its 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 win against Italy.

In the other semifinal, Republic of Korea, which edged out Turkey 17-25, 25-17, 28-26, 18-25, 15-13, will face Brazil, which beat the Russian Olympic Committee 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.



The results (quarterfinals):

Volleyball:

Republic of Korea bt Turkey 17-25, 25-17, 28-26, 18-25, 15-13; United States bt Dominican Republic 25-11, 25-20, 25-19; Serbia bt Italy 25-21, 25-14, 25-21; Brazil bt ROC 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.



Beach Volleyball:

Men: Anders Berntsen Mol & Christian Sandlie Sorum (NOR) bt Ilya Leshukov & Konstantin Semenov (RUS) 21-17, 21-19; Martins Plavins & Edgars Tocs (LAT) bt Alison Cerutti & Alvaro Moraiso Filho (BRA) 21-16, 21-19.