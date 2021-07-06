Sakshi Malik: We are going to get maximum medals in wrestling

Rio Olympics bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik feels that the Indian wrestlers will taste success in the upcoming Olympic Games.

Sakshi, who was the first woman wrestler from the country to land an Olympic medal in 2016, is optimistic about the Indian sportspersons’ overall showing in Tokyo in about a month’s time.

“I feel, and the whole country feels, this time we are going to get the maximum number of medals. Last time we had managed only two medals in the Olympics,” Sakshi told Sportstar.

According to Sakshi, the wrestlers will contribute handsomely to the country’s medal haul. “This time, I think, we will win two to three medals only in wrestling. I am 100 percent sure of that,” said Sakshi.

Seven Indian freestyle wrestlers, including four women – Seema Bisla (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) – and three men – Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) – have qualified for the Tokyo Games.

Sakshi, who could not make it to the 2020 Olympics, said she would try to do well in the mega events next year.

“I lost in the trials (for Olympic qualifiers) due to some of my mistakes. Maybe that was how God wanted it to be, or perhaps I was destined for that, or maybe there was a lack of effort. But I will continue with my wrestling career and I want to win medals for the country in the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in 2022,” said Sakshi, backed by JSW.

Asked whether she would try to make another Olympic appearance in Paris, the 28-year-old said, “I will look forward to doing well in 2022. If I do well next year, then I will try for the 2024 Games.”