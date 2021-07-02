Indians in Tokyo Olympics: List of 115 athletes who have qualified so far

A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics so far, which begin on July 23. Here's a look at all the athletes who have made the cut for the Summer Games:

Archery:

India has secured three available men’s quota places in the recurve event to compete in individual and team events (Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav).

Deepika Kumari will be India's lone represent in the women's event.

Athletics:

18 quota places ( 15 in individual events)

India Watch:

20km race walk: KT Irfan qualified for the 20km Race Walk in the men's section by clocking 1 hour 20 minutes and 57 seconds to finish fourth at the Asian Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan.

Sandeep Kumar set a new national record with a timing of 1:20:16 at the Race Walking Championship in Ranchi to qualify for the Olympics. Rahul Rohilla also qualified with a timing of 1:20:26 to finish second in the event.

Bhawana Jat became the first Indian woman to qualify in the 20km Race walk event after bettering the national record at the national race walking championships in Ranchi. She won gold with a timing of 1:29.54 secs.

Priyanka Goswami earned the qualification mark by finishing the race in 1:28:45 in the Ranchi championships.

Men's 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable sealed his berth by clocking a national record timing of 8:21:37s in the 3000m steeplechase final at IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Men’s 4x400m relay: The team was placed at 13th out of 16 to compete in Tokyo based on the timing of 3:01.89 clocked during the National Inter-State Championships.

Mixed 4x400m relay : Muhammed Anas, Velluva Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Noah Tom qualified by virtue of entering the final of the relay competition at the IAAF World Championships in Doha. The team finished seventh.

Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra qualified with a throw of 87.86m at the ACNW League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa at the end of January. The javelin thrower was out of action in 2019 due to an elbow surgery.

Shivpal Singh threw the javelin at a distance of 85.47 meters in his 5th attempt to make the cut at at the ACNW League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa in March to become the second Indian to qualify in javelin throw.

Women's javelin throw: Annu Rani qualified through the world rankings (18th)

Men's long jump: M. Sreeshankar qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with an 8.26m jump at the Federation Cup. The 21-year old betted his own 2018 National Record of 8.20m.

Men's shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor booked an Olympic ticket with a national record throw of 21.49m during the Indian Grand Prix 4.

Women's discus throw: Seema Punia qualified for Tokyo with a 63.72m throw at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships. Seema is the second Indian to qualify for this year's Olympics in discus throw after Kamalpreet Kaur who managed a national record throw of 65.06m at the Federation Cup in March.

Men's 400m hurdles: MP Jabir qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 400m hurdles after he clocked 49.78s to win gold at the Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala.

Women's 100m and 200m: Dutee Chand qualified in both 100m and 200m races through the World Rankings quota.

Badminton

P.V. Sindhu has qualified in the women’s singles category while Sai Praneeth will be the lone Indian in the men’s singles.

Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in their first Olympics.

Boxing:

Women: Mary Kom (51kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) have qualified.

Men: Ashish Kumar (75kg),Satish Kumar (+91kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have qualified.

Equestrian:

Fouaad Mirza secured an Olympic quota after finishing as the top-ranked rider in Group G for the South East Asia, Oceania in the individual eventing category in the qualifiers.

Fencing:

C.A. Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics. Bhavani qualified through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method.

Hockey:

Both the men's team and the women's team have qualified for the Olympics by winning the final qualifying two-match series.

Indian men qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating Russia 11-3 on aggregate in the qualifiers held in Bhubaneswar.

Men's squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh; Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra; Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit; Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh.

The Indian women’s team qualified for the Olympics after beating United Sates 6-5 on aggregate in the qualifiers.

Women's squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete; Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri qualified for his second successive Olympic Games by grabbing the last available spot in the final Tokyo Games Rankings for men.

Aditi Ashok also received the ticket for her second successive Olympics after she finished 45th on the qualifying list to make the cut.

Gymnastics:

Pranati Nayak has qualified through the Asian quota for artistic gymnastics. She is the second Indian to qualify in gymnastics from India.

Judo:

Sushila Devi Likmabam made the Olympic cut in the women's extra-lightweight (48kg) division as the highest-ranked Asian judoka outside the top 18 on the Olympic Game Quota (OGQ) rankings list.

Rowing:

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualified in the men’s lightweight double sculls event at the Asian qualifiers in Tokyo.

Sailing:

Nethra Kumanan became the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics in April. She will compete in the Laser Radial class. Three others - Vishnu Saravanan (Laser Standard), KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (49er) also qualified soon after.

India will be competing in more than one sailing event for the first time in Tokyo Olympics.

Shooting:

India has secured 15 quota places in shooting. The places are as follows:

10m Air Rifle (M) - [Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar]

10m Air Pistol (M) - [Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma]

10m Air Rifle (W) - [Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela]

10m Air Pistol (W) – [Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal]

25m Pistol (W) - [Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav (replaced by Elavenil Valarivan)]

50m Rifle 3 Positions (M) - [Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar]

50m Rifle 3 Positions (W) - [Tejaswini Sawant]

Skeet (M) - [Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan]

Though India didn't get direct entry to team events through quota at the World Championships in 2018, it is assured of one berth each at the mixed team air pistol and mixed team air rifle events through individual quotas in the respective categories.

Table Tennis:

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra booked their place based on world rankings. , who G. Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee booked their berth at the Asian qualifiers.

Tennis:

Sania Mirza made the Olympic cut on the basis of her injury-protected ranking of No. 9. As per the rule, Sania can make the doubles draw with a partner ranked in the top-300. Ankita Raina has been chosen as Mirza's doubles partner.

Weightlifting:

World No. 2 Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in weightlifting.

Wrestling:

Seven wrestlers (four women, three men) have booked their place through qualifiers.