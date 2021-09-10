Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Pramod Bhagat after Tokyo Paralympics glory

Four-time world champion Pramod Bhagat, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian ever to win a badminton gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, was felicitated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with a cash award of six crore at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday. He has also been offered a Group A level government job.

Pramod Bhagat's 'dream comes true' on meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Congratulating Bhagat, CM Patnaik, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate you on your outstanding achievement. Your victory was a proud moment for the entire nation and will remain forever so. You have truly redefined how Sports can uplift and empower lives."

"You have inspired a generation of sportspersons and para sportspersons to create their own destiny. I wish you all the very best for greater glories. We will continue to support you in your journey ahead.”

Pramod Bhagat expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister for the continuous support and motivation in his Olympic journey.