Swayam celebrates Indian Paralympians for Tokyo success

The Paralympic contingent of 54 athletes who returned with 19 medals - including five gold - from the Tokyo Paralympics was felicitated at a dinner hosted by accessibility partner Svayam on Thursday.

Quite remarkably, the athletes were provided specially modified accessible vehicles by Svayam right before they departed for the Games, and for their visit to the Prime Minister’s home on Thursday.

“It is possible for every individual to discover the best version of themselves if given the right opportunity. We can do that by making our infrastructure and facilities accessible to everyone. India’s triumph at the Paralympics is a clear example. Accessibility for all is what we strive for at Svayam,” said the Founder of Svayam, Sminu Jindal.

ALSO READ - Sports Minister felicitates Paralympic medal winners

The president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Deepa Malik thanked Svayam for its efforts and stressed the importance of accessibility.

“Accessibility is one of the most important features of para games. If we are able to make our grounds and stadiums accessible for our para athletes, we will definitely get champions. Our association with Svayam has been very fruitful. It also reminds us that there is still so much to do in this field,” the PCI president said.

The secretary-general of PCI Gursharan Singh stressed that accessibility was not restricted to persons of disability. “Our athletes will inspire the youth and spread awareness about the need for holistic development of infrastructure for the differently-abled. It is for everyone,” said Gursharan.

In its comprehensive drive towards accessibility, Svayam has made the PCI website accessible and had a social media campaign to cheer the Paralympians right through the Games.

Svayam has played a significant role in making the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, and many other airports across the country, accessible.

It has been a constant drive from Svayam. A lot has been done to encourage and inspire the Indian athletes to win 19 medals in the Paralympics in Tokyo, a big leap from four medals in the last edition in Rio in 2016.