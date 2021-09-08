Pramod Bhagat's 'dream comes true' on meeting Sachin Tendulkar

For the newly-crowned Tokyo 2020 Paralympics badminton gold medallist Pramod Bhagat, “it is a dream come true” experience when he met the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday.

Pramod met Sachin Tendulkar at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

“I can't believe how happy I am today. As a kid I took inspiration from Sir Sachin Tendulkar for always being positive and motivated,” Pramod posted on his Instagram today.

“I always imagined that I would get a chance one day to meet you. I also wished that day should come post the biggest achievement of my life and God aligned all the stars for me,” the para-shuttler wrote.

“I won the Paralympics Gold. The joy of medal hadn't even settled that I got a chance to meet you. I was falling short of words at start as I couldn't believe I was sitting next to you,” Pramod mentioned.

“Your kindness is heart touching,” he added.

“The words you spoke to me will stay with me forever and will keep inspiring me for life. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will be sleepless tonight,” the spirited shuttler concluded.