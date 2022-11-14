National Sports Awards 2022: Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna; Lakshya, Sable win Arjuna award

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced on Monday that the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 will be given to table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal on November 30.

Sharath Kamal had a sparkling outing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he clinched four medals, including three golds.

“Honestly, I was expecting it. But what has been a pleasant surprise is the fact that I will be the only one receiving the award this time. I feel completely humbled for being chosen for this honour,” said Sharath.

The Ministry also revealed a list of sportspersons who will receive the Arjuna Award, including Commonwealth Games medallists Eldhose Paul, Avinash Sable, Lakshya Sen, and Nikhat Zareen.

For the first time, applications were invited only online and sportspersons/coaches/entities were permitted to self-apply through a dedicated portal this year.

A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India and consisting members from eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administrators