Amit Khatri, U-20 World silver medallist, obtains clearance to compete in World Racewalking championships

Amit Khatri, an U-20 World silver medallist, has reached Muscat in Oman and will compete in the upcoming World Athletics Racewalking Championships. Amit will feature in the 10km Race Walk event.

He was earlier unable to travel to Oman after his travel request was denied by Omani authorities due to the prevailing COVID19 vaccination requirement. The Sports Authority of India (SAI), with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), intervened to ensure he was allowed to make the trip.

“I got vaccinated just a few days before the competition and thus was not able to get permission to travel and participate in the World Championship. Due to which I had lost all hope, and thought I would not be able to compete,” Amit said.

Officers in the MEA reached out to the Ministry of Health of Oman and other authorities through Indian Embassy in Muscat and promptly facilitated his travel as he has now completed double vaccination.

”I am very thankful to the MEA, SAI, TOPS, and AFI for helping me out of this situation. Their timely intervention has helped me reach the competition in time and now I am more determined to give my best in the competition so I not only make the country but everyone who helped me out proud of my performance,” Amit said.

Amit, who is also SAI’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme’s (TOPS) athlete, had created history last year when he became the first Race Walker from India to win a medal at the U-20 World Championships.