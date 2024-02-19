Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla seals Paris Olympics berth in Dressage

Anush Agarwalla, who had won a historic individual bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, has secured a Paris Olympics quota in dressage discipline, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced on Monday.

Agarwalla was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four FEI events — Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%). The quota belongs to the country, and the National Federation will conduct a final trial before sending the final name to the organisers.

“I am very proud and grateful to have been successful for securing a berth for India at the Paris Olympic Games. Competing in the Olympics has always been a childhood dream for me and I’m proud to be part of this historical moment for the nation,” said 24-year-old Agarwalla.

The young rider hoped that he will be able to retain the quota. “I will continue doing what I have always been doing: staying focused, being disciplined, working hard, setting goals and achieving them. I am confident that I will be selected to represent India at this prestigious stage,” Agarwalla said.