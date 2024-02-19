MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla seals Paris Olympics berth in Dressage

The quota belongs to the country, and the Equestrian Federation of India will conduct a final trial before sending the final name to the organisers.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 23:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ansul Agarwalla with his Asian Games medals.
Ansul Agarwalla with his Asian Games medals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Ansul Agarwalla with his Asian Games medals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anush Agarwalla, who had won a historic individual bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, has secured a Paris Olympics quota in dressage discipline, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced on Monday.

Agarwalla was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four FEI events — Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%). The quota belongs to the country, and the National Federation will conduct a final trial before sending the final name to the organisers.

“I am very proud and grateful to have been successful for securing a berth for India at the Paris Olympic Games. Competing in the Olympics has always been a childhood dream for me and I’m proud to be part of this historical moment for the nation,” said 24-year-old Agarwalla.

The young rider hoped that he will be able to retain the quota. “I will continue doing what I have always been doing: staying focused, being disciplined, working hard, setting goals and achieving them. I am confident that I will be selected to represent India at this prestigious stage,” Agarwalla said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Equestrian Federation of India /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League: Indian men beat Spain for second penalty shootout win
    PTI
  2. PVL 2024: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors
    Netra V
  3. Maha Open Challenger: Poonacha, Mukund advance to second round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. IND vs ENG: Bazball is not going anywhere, but there’s a caveat
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla seals Paris Olympics berth in Dressage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla seals Paris Olympics berth in Dressage
    Team Sportstar
  2. Udhayanidhi Stalin: Our goal is to make Tamil Nadu the sports capital of India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, February 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympics and world medallists among 500 cyclists to take part in Asian Track C’ships in New Delhi
    PTI
  5. Sporting Nation enters tenth edition, gains momentum on growth highway
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League: Indian men beat Spain for second penalty shootout win
    PTI
  2. PVL 2024: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors
    Netra V
  3. Maha Open Challenger: Poonacha, Mukund advance to second round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. IND vs ENG: Bazball is not going anywhere, but there’s a caveat
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla seals Paris Olympics berth in Dressage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment