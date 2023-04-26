More Sports

Kalyan Chaubey hails ‘Chintan Shivir’ by Sports Ministry for collaborative approach for growth of sports

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 26 April, 2023 09:53 IST
FILE PHOTO: Kalyan Chaubey, the AIFF president and joint secretary of IOA, during the Sportstar National Sports Conclave in New Delhi on March 27, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Kalyan Chaubey, the AIFF president and joint secretary of IOA, during the Sportstar National Sports Conclave in New Delhi on March 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Kalyan Chaubey, the joint secretary and acting CEO of the Indian Olympic Association, hailed ‘Chintan Shivir’, an initiative undertaken by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for the growth of sports in India, terming it a ‘one-of-its-kind’ in the country.

The union sports ministry organised a ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Imphal, Manipur, with sports ministries of states and Union Territories, SAI and National Federations making presentations, exchanging ideas and discussing the scope of growth for various sports in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalyan Chaubey said: “The ‘Chintan Shivir’ is a much-needed step in bringing all stakeholders under one roof. It was an honour to represent IOA, country’s largest multi-discipline sports governing body, presenting our thoughts and ‘way-forward’ in collaborating with Sports Ministries of States and UTS.”

“The forum was unique in a way, that allowed us to participate and interact with the States to learn their current and proposed projects. It gives valuable insights into what works in certain states and exchange best practices,” IOA President PT Usha commented.

