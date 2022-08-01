Indian contingent participating in the first-ever Commonwealth Esports Championship departs for Birmingham, where the competition will happen, on Monday. The multi-nation esports tournament, organized by Commonwealth Games & Global Esports Federation, is scheduled to happen from August 6-7.

The members of the DOTA 2 and Rocket League, set to represent the country in Birmingham, were present at the send-off ceremony hosted by Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Sunday.

ESFI also unveiled the Indian team’s official kits for the tournament during the event.

The Indian team in the Rocket League will consist of captain Hargun Singh, Sandeep Sahani and Rushil Reddy. Team Dota 2 comprises captain Moin Ejaz, Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Goli and Vishal Vernekar.

Both the teams have already proved their mettle by clinching impressive wins in the South Asian Regional Qualifiers for the Commonwealth event last month.

“I am really excited about esports being included in a Commonwealth event as this will really change how esports is perceived among people around the world. As a player, it is a huge opportunity being given to us and we are really going to do our best to represent India as best as we can,” Hargun said on the sidelines of the event.

“The entire team is looking forward to playing against the best teams in the world and proving our mettle. We have been paying a lot of attention to our strategies and practising a lot in the hopes of a podium finish,” Ejaz added.

“The rise of Esports in India in the last few years has truly been remarkable and the participation of two teams on behalf of the nation on the global stage is a result of that,” said Lokesh Suji, Director ESFI & VP- Asian Esports Federation.

The 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships will be conducted at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham and will be contested by some of the world’s top Esports teams. Alongside DOTA2 and Rocket League, PES2022 will also be part of the tournament.