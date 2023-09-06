MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

France’s anti-doping agency commission denounces WADA threats

The French anti-doping body’s disciplinary commission on Tuesday denounced what it termed “an attempt at pressure” by the World Anti-Doping Agency which has accused it of leniency.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 12:07 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
France’s anti-doping agency commission denounces WADA threats.(Representative Image)
France’s anti-doping agency commission denounces WADA threats.(Representative Image) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

France’s anti-doping agency commission denounces WADA threats.(Representative Image) | Photo Credit: AP

The French anti-doping body’s disciplinary commission on Tuesday denounced what it termed “an attempt at pressure” by the World Anti-Doping Agency which has accused it of leniency.

The AFLD’s disciplinary commission says it has received a letter from WADA “ordering it to change its behaviour” or risk triggering a non-compliance procedure and possible sanctions, according to a statement sent to AFP.

The commission said it had “learned with amazement of this incredible attempt at pressure”.

ALSO READ
Afghanistan to send 17 female athletes to Asian Games 2023

In a letter last month WADA, world sport’s global doping policeman based in Montreal, identified three recent cases where it criticised the AFLD of “not being tough enough”.

WADA accused the French agency of taking decisions “clearly not conforming either to the world anti-doping code or to the case law of the Court of Arbitration for Sport”.

With the Paris-based Olympics just 11 months away the AFLD statement accused WADA of “real blackmail”.

“It is threatening to initiate proceedings which could result in French athletes being banned from participating in certain international competitions, including the Olympic Games, and to ban France from hosting such competitions,” the statement warned.

“Since its creation the disciplinary commission has taken several hundred decisions, none of which were contested by WADA,” the statement added.

In 2018 France’s anti-doping watchdog was split into two arms.

The AFLD controls and leads inquiries and proposes punishments for the athletes suspected of doping.

But it is left to its independent disciplinary commission to oversee these inquiries and deliver the sanctions.

Related Topics

WADA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France’s anti-doping agency commission denounces WADA threats
    AFP
  2. Djokovic keen to have fun but fully focused on winning at US Open
    Reuters
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Bhurtel, Sheikh humble Indian attack as Nepal fans lit up Pallekele 
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Gauff credits mental endurance for deep US Open run
    Reuters
  5. Haryana wins 52nd Men’s Handball Senior Nationals; hosts J&K claim bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. France’s anti-doping agency commission denounces WADA threats
    AFP
  2. Haryana wins 52nd Men’s Handball Senior Nationals; hosts J&K claim bronze
    Team Sportstar
  3. China’s Jiang Huihua breaks Mirabai Chanu’s world record
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. Weightlifting Worlds: Mirabai withdraws after weigh-in; Shubham finishes third on debut
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France’s anti-doping agency commission denounces WADA threats
    AFP
  2. Djokovic keen to have fun but fully focused on winning at US Open
    Reuters
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Bhurtel, Sheikh humble Indian attack as Nepal fans lit up Pallekele 
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Gauff credits mental endurance for deep US Open run
    Reuters
  5. Haryana wins 52nd Men’s Handball Senior Nationals; hosts J&K claim bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment