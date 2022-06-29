Olympic medallist Gagan invited for TOPS Mission Olympic Cell

Ace shooter and London Olympics bronze medallist, Gagan Narang, has been invited to be a member of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) for the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

In a communication to the 39-year-old Gagan, it is informed that the TOPS launched in 2014 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the aegis of National Sports Development Fund to identify and support elite athletes who have the potential to achieve Olympic podium at the Olympic Games, said he would be involved in the selection of athletes for the TOPS core and development group for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 editions.

“The MOC meets twice a month on the first and third Thursdays at 2.00 pm and the meetings are both through video conferencing as well as physical gatherings,” Gagan informed.

“Over the years the MOC has provided valuable guidance to the TOPS team in selection, performance monitoring and approving the budgetary support for various requirements projected by the elite athletes,” the SAI communication stated.

“The terms of reference for the MOC include development of robust criteria for identification of young talent to be part of the Development Group for Los Angeles 2028, developing short\medium\long-term targets for athletes included in the TOPS,” Gagan said.

“The other key subjects are monitoring the preparedness and actual performance of athletes selected inTOPS vis-a-vis their short\medium\long-term targets for the next two Olympics,” he said.

“Approval of budgetary requirements for customised training of athletes engaged in individual sports and for team requirements in team sports, identifying and availing services of high performance expert coaches, recovery experts, mental trainers, nutritionist, biomechanics, strength and conditioning coaches etc to meet the training and preparation needs of the identified athletes,” he said.

Gagan joins some of the other sportspersons like Anju Bobby George (athletics), Baichung Bhutia (football), Anjali Bhagwat (shooting), Trupti Murgunde (badminton), Sardara Singh (hockey), Viren Rasquinha (hockey), Malav Shroff (yachting and sports science specialist), Monalisa Mehta (table tennis), Deepthi Bopaiah (CEO GoSports Foundation), Yogeshwar Dutt (wrestling) and Ashish Shelar besides the presidents of the national federations including IOA, Athletics, Wrestling, Archery, Boxing.