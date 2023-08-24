MagazineBuy Print

Gymnastics Australia joins national compensation scheme for abuse victims

The scheme allows victims to receive a payment of up to A$150,000 ($97,200) and have access to counselling and psychological care where an institution is found responsible or negligent in its duty of care.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 16:49 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In 2021, GA apologised to athletes under its care who experienced abuse after the national human rights watchdog investigated complaints of physical and mental mistreatment from former gymnasts.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In 2021, GA apologised to athletes under its care who experienced abuse after the national human rights watchdog investigated complaints of physical and mental mistreatment from former gymnasts. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In 2021, GA apologised to athletes under its care who experienced abuse after the national human rights watchdog investigated complaints of physical and mental mistreatment from former gymnasts. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Gymnastics Australia (GA) has joined a national scheme to compensate victims of child abuse, more than two years after a review found the federation had not adequately addressed complaints from gymnasts under its care.

The National Redress Scheme was set up by the Australian government in 2018 to compensate victims of institutional child sex abuse.

The scheme allows victims to receive a payment of up to A$150,000 ($97,200) and have access to counselling and psychological care where an institution is found responsible or negligent in its duty of care.

GA is one of a number of local sporting organisations to join it this month, including Softball Australia and Australian Football League team St Kilda Saints.

“We recognise and commend the bravery shown by those who have come forward to share their story of mistreatment while involved in our sport,” GA boss Alexandra Ash said in a statement on Thursday.

In 2021, GA apologised to athletes under its care who experienced abuse after the national human rights watchdog investigated complaints of physical and mental mistreatment from former gymnasts.

The mistreatment of gymnasts came into the spotlight after the release of Netflix documentary “Athlete A”, which was based on a newspaper investigation into the abuse of athletes that led to the 2018 jailing of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Australia last year set up a fund to compensate athletes who suffered harm or abuse during their time at the Australian Institute of Sports, the nation’s peak sports training centre.

