World Esports Championship 2023: India beats Pakistan, Nepal to enter CS: GO Asian qualifiers

India’s Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS: GO) team showcased a dominant performance to beat Pakistan and Nepal and qualify for the Asian qualifiers set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 10-17.

The team – comprising captain Harsh Jain (f1redup), Jaspreet Singh ( SpawN), Sadab Khan ( SK wow^), Piyush Kalwania ( clouda), Nikhil Kathe ( N1kace) and substitute Omkar Thube ( omkar09) – registered comfortable wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Captain Harsh was instrumental in India’s monumental victories throughout the qualifiers and led his side by example by notably notching a total of 29 kills against Bangladesh and 31 kills against Nepal.

“Qualifying for the Asian qualifiers and representing India as well as the country’s CS:GO community is an incredible accomplishment for all of us,” he said after the win.

“This is the result of months of extensive practice sessions, strategic planning, and careful analysis of our competitors.”

The team, having secured its maiden qualification in the Asian qualifiers, will now battle it out against top CS: GO teams from Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to qualify for the 15th World Esports Championships in Iasi from August 24 – September 4, 2023.

With a prize pool of Rs 4.12 crore), the 15th World Esports Championship 2023 is set to be the largest edition of the tournament to date with at least 130 countries participating in eFootball, DOTA 2, Tekken7, Mobile Legends, PUBG: Mobile and CS: GO.

The tournament will also be featuring well-renowned Tekken 7 professional Abhinav Tejan, and eFootball athlete Ibrahim Gulrez representing the country.

“We are extremely proud of our CS: GO team for making it to the Asian qualifiers. They have put in countless hours of practice and have shown incredible resilience and determination in their stunning victories against the top teams from South Asia,” said Vinod Tiwari, President of the Esports Federation of India.

India’s first-ever female esports team (CS: GO) comprising Swayambika Sachar (Sway), Shagufta Iqbal (xyaa), Nidhi Salekar (Stormyyy), Dilraj Kaur Matharu (COCO), and Aastha Nangia (CrackShot) will be in action in the South Asian Qualifiers against Sri Lanka on 11th May and Team India (DOTA) will kick off their South Asian Qualifiers from 15th May onwards.