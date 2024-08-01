Indian sports wrap, August 1: National squash championship starting from Aug 4

SQUASH

80th National squash championship scheduled to be held from August 4 to 10

The 80th National squash championship sponsored by HCL will be staged at the Bombay Gymkhana Club in Mumbai from August 4 to 10.

About 670 players, a record number compared to the figures of 450 and 417 in the last two editions, will be competing in the championship, which would also serve as the selection criteria for the World Team Championship in Hong Kong in December.

Anahat Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar, the champions of the last edition, are expected to be seen in action along with a host of other prominent players.

“HCL aims to foster the growth of squash by increasing awareness and participation while unlocking the full potential of athletes, coaches and referees by providing them with global opportunities,” said Rajat Chandolia, the Brand Head of HCL.

“The overwhelming response to this year’s championship is a testament to the growing popularity of squash in India. We anticipate fierce competition and believe this event will inspire countless individuals to take up the sport,” said the Secretary General of SRFI.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ATHLETICS

Services Championship: Kartik surprises Gulveer, takes 10,000m title

Kartik Kumar surprised national record-holder Gulveer Singh and won the men’s 10,000m title in the 73rd Services athletics championships which concluded at the SAI-LNCPE Stadium here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former national champion U. Karthik, who produced a 17.10m effort in 2022 which put him in the fifth spot in India’s all-time list, won the triple jump gold with 15.89m.

Army Red won the overall championship with 83.5 points while Navy (77) and Air Force (41) took the next two spots.

Commodore V.Z. Job, Station Commander-Kochi and Commanding Officer, INS Venduruthy, was the chief guest at the closing function and gave away the prizes.

Results 200m: 1. Lovepreet Singh (IN) 21.12s, 2. Harjit Singh (AF) 21.27, 3. Sandeep Singh (AR) 21.37. 10,000m: 1. Kartik Kumar (AR) 29:48.85s, 2. Gulveer Singh (AR) 29:49.04, 3. Sunil Kumar (AG) 29:54.38. 3000m steeple chase: 1. Rohit Verma (IN) 8:44.35s, 2. Shankar Lal Swami (AR) 8:49.53, 3. Balkishan (AR) 8:52.76. 4x400m relay: 1. Army Red (Angrej Singh, Mohit Kumar, Nowajis Shaikh, Rince Joseph) 3:09.89s; 2. Army Green (3:10.26), 3. Navy (3:10.30). Triple jump: 1. U. Karthik (AF) 15.89m, 2. Puneet Kumar (AR) 15.85, 3. T. Vimal Mugesh (IN) 15.84. Hammer throw: 1. Taranveer Singh (IN) 64.91m, 2. Niraj Kumar (IN) 64.15, 3. Ashish Jakhar (AR) 63.60.

-Stan Rayan