Indian sports wrap, August 6: Gokulam Kerala signs Spanish winger Ignacio Abeledo

FOOTBALL
Gokulam signs Spanish winger Ignacio Abeledo
Gokulam Kerala FC announced the signing of Spanish winger Ignacio Abeledo on a one-year contract on Tuesday.
With 173 appearances and 20 goals across various Spanish leagues, including La Liga2 and Primera Federacion, Ignacio brings a wealth of experience and skill to the squad.
He played for Barcelona B during the 2016/17 season, further highlighting his pedigree. Known for his technical abilities and offensive prowess, Ignacio will be a valuable addition to the team as it gears up for the upcoming season.
“I am thrilled to join Gokulam Kerala FC and eager to start this new chapter in my career. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and giving my best for the fans,” Ignacio Abeledo said after signing with the Malabarians.
“We are excited to welcome Ignacio Abeledo to our team. His experience and versatility will undoubtedly strengthen our squad. We believe he will play a key role in achieving our goals this season,” said VC Praveen, President of Gokulam Kerala FC.
-Team Sportstar
63rd Subroto Cup Junior GirlsSri Lanka, Bangladesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram schools win big on Day 2
Sri Lanka Football Association, Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan, Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, Tripura Sports School and Springfield Higher Secondary School, Aizawl registered huge wins on Day 2 of the group stage matches in the Junior Girls category of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament being held in the Delhi NCR region.
Sri Lanka Football Association beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Meghalaya 17-0 in a Group A match while Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan scored a whopping 23 goals past Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai in a Group B match. Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya aided by six goals from Pynibha beat Vidya Devi Jindal High School 10-1 in Group D while Tripura Sports School scored 13 past RKS Girls High School, Bihar in a Group F match.
In the other match of the group, Springfield Higher Secondary School, Aizawl beat Harish Panwar Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Nainital 13-0.
RESULTS
-Team Sportstar
TENNIS
AITA ranking tennis: Qualifier Parv beats second seed Udit
Qualifier Parv Nage ousted second seed Udit Kamboj 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the HPCL Mittal Rs.2,00,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Tuesday.
In the women’s event, second seed Sahira Singh beat Shatakshi Chaudhary 6-4, 6-4 to enter the quarterfinals.
The results (pre-quarterfinals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
$25,000 ITF men’s tennis: Nandal beats Zimbabwe’s Sibanda in first round
Yuvan Nandal beat Mehluli Sibanda of Zimbabwe 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Brazzaville, Congo, on Tuesday.
The results
-Kamesh Srinivasan
