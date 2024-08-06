Indian sports wrap, August 6: Gokulam Kerala signs Spanish winger Ignacio Abeledo

FOOTBALL

Gokulam signs Spanish winger Ignacio Abeledo

Gokulam Kerala FC announced the signing of Spanish winger Ignacio Abeledo on a one-year contract on Tuesday.

With 173 appearances and 20 goals across various Spanish leagues, including La Liga2 and Primera Federacion, Ignacio brings a wealth of experience and skill to the squad.

He played for Barcelona B during the 2016/17 season, further highlighting his pedigree. Known for his technical abilities and offensive prowess, Ignacio will be a valuable addition to the team as it gears up for the upcoming season.

“I am thrilled to join Gokulam Kerala FC and eager to start this new chapter in my career. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and giving my best for the fans,” Ignacio Abeledo said after signing with the Malabarians.

“We are excited to welcome Ignacio Abeledo to our team. His experience and versatility will undoubtedly strengthen our squad. We believe he will play a key role in achieving our goals this season,” said VC Praveen, President of Gokulam Kerala FC.

-Team Sportstar

63rd Subroto Cup Junior GirlsSri Lanka, Bangladesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram schools win big on Day 2

Sri Lanka Football Association, Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan, Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, Tripura Sports School and Springfield Higher Secondary School, Aizawl registered huge wins on Day 2 of the group stage matches in the Junior Girls category of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament being held in the Delhi NCR region.

Players in action during Day 2 of Subroto Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Lanka Football Association beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Meghalaya 17-0 in a Group A match while Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan scored a whopping 23 goals past Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai in a Group B match. Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya aided by six goals from Pynibha beat Vidya Devi Jindal High School 10-1 in Group D while Tripura Sports School scored 13 past RKS Girls High School, Bihar in a Group F match.

In the other match of the group, Springfield Higher Secondary School, Aizawl beat Harish Panwar Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Nainital 13-0.

RESULTS GROUP A Betkuchi High School, Assam bt SANT BABA HARI SINGH MODEL SCHOOL, MAHILPUR – 6-0 Sri Lanka Football Association bt Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Meghalaya – 17 – 0 GROUP B Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan bt Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai – 23-0 The Kings School, Goa bt Govt. Senior Secondary School, Sikkim – 1-0 GROUP C The Porompat Sabal Leikai High School, Manipur bt Infocus India Public School, West Bengal – 1-0 Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh bt Army Public School, Patiala – 2-0 GROUP D Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya bt Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar – 10-1 GSSS Kotala, Ludhiana bt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai – 2-1 GROUP E Mother International School, Jharkhand bt Modern School, New Delhi – 7-0 Faith Higher Secondary School, Gujarat bt Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh – 6-0 GROUP F Tripura Sports School bt RKS Girls High School, Bihar – 14-0 Springfield Higher Secondary School, Mizoram bt Harish Panwar Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Uttarakhand – 13-0 GROUP G Sainik School, Sambalpur drew Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road – 0-0 GROUP H GSSS Alakhpura, Haryana bt Shashkiya HSS Kanya Vidyalaya, Chattisgarh – 4-0 Nandajhar AT High School, West Bengal bt Vidya Gyan School, Uttar Pradesh – 5-1

-Team Sportstar

TENNIS

AITA ranking tennis: Qualifier Parv beats second seed Udit

Qualifier Parv Nage ousted second seed Udit Kamboj 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the HPCL Mittal Rs.2,00,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Tuesday.

In the women’s event, second seed Sahira Singh beat Shatakshi Chaudhary 6-4, 6-4 to enter the quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Men: Neeraj Yashpaul bt Tanik Gupta 6-2, 7-5; Tirth Doshi bt Aman Dahiya 2-1 (retired); Sarthak Suden bt Jatin Nain 6-4, 4-1 (retired); Priyanshu Choudhary bt Vansh Nandal 6-4, 6-2; Moksh Puri bt Upnishad Bhardwaj 6-1, 6-0; Suraj Prabodh bt Prag Sheoran 6-3, 6-0; Akshat Dhull bt Sajal Kesarwani 6-3, 6-4; Parv Nage bt Udit Kamboj 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Women: Anjali Rathi bt Divya Sharma 6-4, 6-0; Mahika Khanna bt Saily Thakkar 6-4, 6-0; Chevika Reddy bt Snigdha Patibandla 6-2, 6-2; Samriti Punyani bt Shagun Kumari 6-2, 6-2; Samaira Malik bt Bhumika Tripathi 3-0 (retired); Riya Sachdeva bt Diva Bhatia 6-3, 6-4; Ayushi Singh bt Medhavi Singh 6-3, 6-2; Sahira Singh bt Shatakshi Chaudhary 6-4, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

$25,000 ITF men’s tennis: Nandal beats Zimbabwe’s Sibanda in first round

Yuvan Nandal beat Mehluli Sibanda of Zimbabwe 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Brazzaville, Congo, on Tuesday.

The results $25,000 ITF men, Brazzaville, Congo Singles (first round): Yuvan Nandal bt Mehluli Sibanda (Zim) 5-7, 6-0, 6-4; Aditya Balsekar bt Isaac Bokungu (Cod) 6-1, 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anurag Agarwal & Kacper Szymkowiak (Pol) bt Parth Aggarwal & Abraham Asaba (Gha) 7-5, 6-4; Rishab Agarwal & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Prakaash Sarran & Drona Walia 6-1, 6-3; Raghav Jaisinghani & Stefan Vujic (Aus) bt Guelord Kayombo (Cod) & Etienne Teboh (Cmr) 6-3, 7-5; Bor Artnak (Slo) & Mathys Erhard (Fra) bt Isaac Nortey (Gha) & Karan Singh 6-2, 6-4; S.D. Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur bt Michael Ibakakomboyo-Ayessa & Cheik Ekoume (Cgo) 6-0, 6-3. $25,000 ITF men, Taipei, Taiwan Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sai Karteek Reddy & Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (Tha) bt Yuichiro Inui & Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) 6-2, 6-4. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Chirag Duhan & Shinji Hazawa (Jpn) bt Rayen Hermassi & Alaa Trifi (Tun) 7-5, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia Singles (first round): Smriti Bhasin bt Defne Cirpanli (Tur) 0-6, 6-0, 6-2; Laima Vladson (Ltu) bt Saumya Vig 6-2, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan