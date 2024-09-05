Indian sports wrap, September 5: Sports Minister felicitates Paralympics 2024 athletes

ATHLETICS

Paralympics 2024: Sports Minister felicitates returning para athletes

The first batch of athletes from the Paralympics in Paris, including bronze winner Deepthi Jeevanji, was felicitated by the Union Sports Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, here on Thursday.

In the ongoing Paralympics in France, India has already reached an all-time record of 24 medals including five gold, and looks set to comfortably get past the goal of 25 medals, as predicted by the double Paralympic gold medallist, Devendra Jhajaria, the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The Sports Minister expressed his admiration and appreciation of the athletes and said that sports was not just about winning medals.

“Each one of you has overcome the challenges life has presented and emerged as winners. You are all an inspiration to millions of youth across India,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

World champion and Asian Para Games champion, Deepthi said that she was happy to win a medal on her Paralympic debut, but promised to try and win the gold next time.

- Team Sportstar

FOOTBALL

Lord Krishna Senior Secondary School triumphs in Subroto Cup Group H encounter

Lord Krishna Senior Secondary School, Haryana, beat Tripura Sports School 2-0 to confirm its place in the quarterfinals from Group-H in the 63rd Subroto Cup junior boys football tournament on Thursday.

The results (league): Group-A: Sri Lanka SchoolsFootball Association bt Sainik School, Arunachal Pradesh, 3-0; Numaligarh HSS, Assam, bt Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, 8-0. Group-B: RMSA HS, Mizoram, bt Bangladesh Krira shikkha Protishtan, 1-0;Government SSS, Punjab, bt JNV Hansiadih, Jharkhand, 2-1. Group-D: Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand, bt Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Uttar Pradesh, 2-1; DG NCC Bengal Battalion bt Government SSS, Soreng, Sikkim, 8-0. Group-E: Farook HSS, Kerala, bt Modern School, Barakhamba Road, 5-2; Minerva Public School, Mohali, bt The Army Public School, Delhi, 4-0. Group-H: Krida Prabodhini, Pune, bt Tyndale Biscoe School, Srinagar, 5-0; Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana, bt Tripura Sports School, 2-0.

- Team Sportstar

Punjab FC Signs Defender Likmabam Rakesh on Loan ahead of new season

Punjab FC announced the signing of left-back Likmabam Rakesh Singh on loan from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The defender has signed on a one-year loan deal from the Kerala club which had signed him in June this year.

Rakesh primarily plays as a left back but can also play as a center back and he will add depth to the defence of the club. He will be the second player to sign on loan from Kerala Blasters after Nihal Sudheesh was also signed for this season.

Speaking about the extensions, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “Rakesh is a player with a lot of potential. He possesses a lot of energy and pace and that will be essential for the team this season. He will also provide the depth in defence, which is important for a long season.”

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Sriram Balaji through to semifinal of Seville Challenger

N Sriram Balaji in partnership with Guido Andreozzi of Argentina beat Alexander Donski of Bulgaria and Tiago Pereira of Portugal 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the doubles quarterfinals of the $148,625 Challenger tennis tournament in Seville, Spain, on Thursday.