MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, September 5: Sports Minister felicitates Paralympics 2024 athletes

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 5.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 20:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya with the first batch of athletes on their return from the Paralympics in Paris.
Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya with the first batch of athletes on their return from the Paralympics in Paris. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya with the first batch of athletes on their return from the Paralympics in Paris. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ATHLETICS

Paralympics 2024: Sports Minister felicitates returning para athletes

The first batch of athletes from the Paralympics in Paris, including bronze winner Deepthi Jeevanji, was felicitated by the Union Sports Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, here on Thursday.

In the ongoing Paralympics in France, India has already reached an all-time record of 24 medals including five gold, and looks set to comfortably get past the goal of 25 medals, as predicted by the double Paralympic gold medallist, Devendra Jhajaria, the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The Sports Minister expressed his admiration and appreciation of the athletes and said that sports was not just about winning medals.

“Each one of you has overcome the challenges life has presented and emerged as winners. You are all an inspiration to millions of youth across India,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

World champion and Asian Para Games champion, Deepthi said that she was happy to win a medal on her Paralympic debut, but promised to try and win the gold next time.

- Team Sportstar

FOOTBALL

Lord Krishna Senior Secondary School triumphs in Subroto Cup Group H encounter

Lord Krishna Senior Secondary School, Haryana, beat Tripura Sports School 2-0 to confirm its place in the quarterfinals from Group-H in the 63rd Subroto Cup junior boys football tournament on Thursday.

The results (league):
Group-A: Sri Lanka SchoolsFootball Association bt Sainik School, Arunachal Pradesh, 3-0; Numaligarh HSS, Assam, bt Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, 8-0.
Group-B: RMSA HS, Mizoram, bt Bangladesh Krira shikkha Protishtan, 1-0;Government SSS, Punjab, bt JNV Hansiadih, Jharkhand, 2-1.
Group-D: Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand, bt Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Uttar Pradesh, 2-1; DG NCC Bengal Battalion bt Government SSS, Soreng, Sikkim, 8-0.
Group-E: Farook HSS, Kerala, bt Modern School, Barakhamba Road, 5-2; Minerva Public School, Mohali, bt The Army Public School, Delhi, 4-0. Group-H: Krida Prabodhini, Pune, bt Tyndale Biscoe School, Srinagar, 5-0; Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana, bt Tripura Sports School, 2-0.

- Team Sportstar

Punjab FC Signs Defender Likmabam Rakesh on Loan ahead of new season

Punjab FC announced the signing of left-back Likmabam Rakesh Singh on loan from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The defender has signed on a one-year loan deal from the Kerala club which had signed him in June this year.

Rakesh primarily plays as a left back but can also play as a center back and he will add depth to the defence of the club. He will be the second player to sign on loan from Kerala Blasters after Nihal Sudheesh was also signed for this season.

Speaking about the extensions, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “Rakesh is a player with a lot of potential. He possesses a lot of energy and pace and that will be essential for the team this season. He will also provide the depth in defence, which is important for a long season.”

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Sriram Balaji through to semifinal of Seville Challenger

N Sriram Balaji in partnership with Guido Andreozzi of Argentina beat Alexander Donski of Bulgaria and Tiago Pereira of Portugal 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the doubles quarterfinals of the $148,625 Challenger tennis tournament in Seville, Spain, on Thursday.

The results:
$148,625 Challenger, Seville, Spain
Doubles (quarterfinals): Guido Andreozzi (Arg) & Sriram Balaji bt Alexander Donski (Bul) & Tiago Pereira (Por) 7-6(4), 7-6(4); Pre-quarterfinals: Andreozzi & Balaji bt Remy Bertola (Sui) & Maxime Janvier (Fra) 6-3, 6-2.
$133,250 Challenger, Shanghai, China
Doubles (quarterfinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe bt Blake Bayldon & Thomas Fancutt (Aus) 6-1, 6-2.
€74,825 Challenger, Cassis, France
Doubles (quarterfinals): Manuel Guinard & Matteo Martineali (Fra) bt Siddhant Banthia & Bruno Navarro (Esp) 6-3, 6-4.
$82,000 Challenger, Istanbul, Turkey
Doubles (quarterfinals): Egor Agafonov & Ilia Simakin bt Michael Geerts (Bel) & Divij Sharan 7-6(5), 6-0.
$25,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Leo Borg (Swe) bt Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-4, 6-2; S Mukund bt Credit Chaiyarin (Tha) 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Nick Chappell (USA) & Sai Karteek Reddy bt Tomohiro Masabayashi (Jpn) & Thantub Suksumrarn (Tha) 7-6(4), 3-6, [12-10].
$15,000 ITF men, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Vishnu Vardhan bt Aleksei Mokrov 6-4, 7-6(0); Sidharth Rawat bt Evgeny Karlovskiy 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Adil Kalyanpur & Vishnu Vardhan bt Kazuma Kawachi (Jpn) & Maxim Shin (Uzb) 6-0, 6-2; Petr Bar Biryukov & Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) bt Dev Javia & Rishi Reddy 6-7(3), 6-4, [10-8].
$100,000 ITF women, Incheon, Korea
Doubles (quarterfinals): Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Prarthana Thombare bt Momoko Kobori & Ayano Shimizu (Jpn) 6-4, 2-6, [11-9].
$25,000 ITF women, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Ariana Arseneault (Can) 6-4, 6-3.
$25,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Monique Barry (Nzl) 6-2, 6-3; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Paris Corley (USA) 6-3, 6-1.
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Kseniya Yersh 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Matilde Mariani (Ita) & Celine Simunyu (Irl) bt Jennifer Luikham & Prisha Vyas (USA) 4-6, 6-2, [10-2].

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

Paris Paralympics /

N Sriram Balaji

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: ‘I was trying to play close to my body to counter swing and cut,’ says Musheer Khan after century
    PTI
  2. Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Harvinder-Pooja duo leads 4-2 after set 3 in mixed team recurve open bronze medal match; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Kapil wins bronze in judo, Harvinder-Pooja pair to fight for bronze in mixed team recurve archery event, Simran in 100m final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 5: Sports Minister felicitates Paralympics 2024 athletes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins historic judo bronze medal for India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 5: Sports Minister felicitates Paralympics 2024 athletes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Randhir Singh confident of yoga becoming an Asian sport, backs India hosting Asian Games
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Olympic Council of Asia planning to reduce number of teams competing in Asian Games
    PTI
  4. UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers beats Jaipur Patriots to enter semifinals; Chennai Lions bow out
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 4: Pranjali wins bronze in World Deaf Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: ‘I was trying to play close to my body to counter swing and cut,’ says Musheer Khan after century
    PTI
  2. Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Harvinder-Pooja duo leads 4-2 after set 3 in mixed team recurve open bronze medal match; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Kapil wins bronze in judo, Harvinder-Pooja pair to fight for bronze in mixed team recurve archery event, Simran in 100m final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 5: Sports Minister felicitates Paralympics 2024 athletes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins historic judo bronze medal for India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment