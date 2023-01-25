Indian sports news wrap, January 25

TENNIS

Samriti to face Himaanshika in Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis semifinal

Samriti Punyani beat Bhumika Tripathi 6-3, 6-1 to set up a semifinal clash against top seed Himaanshika Singh in the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Wednesday.

The other semifinal will be between Sachi Sharma and Kavya Khirwar.

The results (quarterfinals): Himaanshika Singh bt Medhavi Singh 6-1, 6-1; Samriti Punyani bt Bhumika Tripathi 6-3, 6-1; Kavya Khirwar bt Himadri Kashyap 6-3, 6-1; Sachi Sharma bt Yashika 6-0, 6-2.

Samaira beats Prisha in ITF juniors tennis tournament

Samaira Phawa fought her way past Prisha Shinde 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Samaira will face qualifier Harithashree Venkatesh who overcame a slow start to beat eighth seed Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):

Boys: Hitesh Chauhan bt Tanussh Ghildyal 6-1, 7-6(2); Debasis Sahoo bt Mayank Sharma 6-1, 6-1; Jaden Tan (Ina) bt Arya Ganapathy 6-2, 6-1; Jaishnav Shinde bt Pratyaksh 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Tejas Ahuja bt Sandilya Pullela 6-4, 6-1; Chandan Shivaraj bt Shanker Heisnam 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Sehaj Singh Pawar bt Siddhant Sharma 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Cahir Warik bt Omar Rehan Sumar 7-5, 6-2. Girls: Sonal Patil bt Arzan Khorakiwala 6-1, 6-3; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Sowkhya Gaddam 6-1, 6-3; Samaira Pahwa bt Prisha Shinde 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3; Harithashree Venkatesh bt Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru 1-6, 6-3, 6-1; Aishi Bisht bt Asmi Adkar 7-5, 6-4; Sohini Mohanty bt Sai Janvi 6-3, 1-6, 6-1; Priyanka Rana (USA) bt Durganshi Kumar 6-1, 7-6(1); Rishitha Basireddy bt Nainika Bendram 6-3, 6-1.

HCL-SRFI squash tournament to commence in New Delhi from January 28

The third event of the HCL-SRFI Tour, a PSA event featuring 56 players from 12 countries will be held at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium from January 28 to February 1.

The tournament will offer $6,000 total prize money, each for the men’s and women’s sections.

Players from Egypt, Hong Kong, Serbia, France, Bahrain, Japan, Northern Ireland, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Korea and Canada are scheduled to compete in the tournament.

Abhay Singh (rank 70), Yassin Elshafei (78), Sandeep Ramachandran and Toufik Mekhalfi are the leading players in the men’s event, while Amina Orfi (94), Nadeen Kotb (104), Nour Ramy and Jelena Dutina will be the leading players in the women’s event.

The first two editions of the HCL-SRFI Tour were hosted in Chennai and Jodhpur.

Along with the PSA Tour event, there will also be the HCL 12th Indian junior open staged at the venue from January 30 to February 3. This event will feature players from USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, England and Singapore.

This tournament, held in the age groups of 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19, helps the juniors to gather ranking points and facilitate their entry for the Asian and global events.

Four Indian junior men and women competing in the tournament will also be participating in the Asian junior team championship scheduled to be held in Chennai from February 8 to 12.

