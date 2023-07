Indian sports news wrap, July 26

Get all the major updates, scores and results from Indian sports on July 26.

TENNIS

Akshat Dhull beat fourth seed Jatin Nain 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the under-18 boys quarterfinals of the AITA Super Series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.

The results (quarterfinals):

Under-18 boys: Aditya Chauhan bt Vansh Bisht 6-1, 6-0; Shanker Heisnam bt Anirudh Sangra 6-3, 6-2; Akshat Dhull bt Jatin Nain 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Arjun Rathi bt Bhicky Segolshem 6-3, 6-4.

Under-18 girls: Divya Sharma bt Tamanna Walia 7-5, 6-3; Isheeta Midha bt Bhumi Kakkar 6-2, 6-4; Sherry Sharma bt Ananya Dhankhar 3-6, 6-0, 6-3; Rubani Kaur Sidhu bt Vanya Arora 6-2, 7-5.

- Kamesh Srinivasan