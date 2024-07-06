The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo was the most successful Games outing for India since it participated in the Games for the first time in 1900.

Indian Olympians bagged seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze), participating in a record 69 events, and earning medals across 18 athletic disciplines.

Here’s a look at the top 10 Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Neeraj Chopra (Gold medal - men’s javelin throw)

Winning gold in javelin in Tokyo 2020, Neeraj Chopra clinched the first-ever track and field medal for India. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold men in the men’s javelin throw - the first-ever track and field medal for India and first individual gold since the Beijing 2008 Olympics. He secured the second Olympic individual gold for India after Abhinav Bindra (Shooting).

PV Sindhu (Bronze medal - women’s singles badminton)

PV Sindhu won the bronze medal in women’s singles badminton, becoming the first Indian women to win two individual Olympic medals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After winning the bronze medal in women’s singles badminton, P.V. Sindhu became the first Indian woman and the second Indian athlete overall to win two individual medals at the Olympics. Her best performance came in Rio 2016, bagging the silver.

Mirabai Chanu (Silver medal - women’s 49kg weightlifting)

Mirabai Chanu got India its second weightlifting Olympic medal after winning the silver medal in women’s 49kg weightlifting. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mirabai Chanu got India its second weightlifting Olympic medal after winning the silver medal in women’s 49kg weightlifting in Tokyo. The last weightlifting medal India won was at Sydney 2020, when Karnam Malleswari claimed the bronze medal.

Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze medal - women’s 64-69kg welterweight)

Lovlina Borgohain secured a bronze medal in the women’s 64-69kg welterweight boxing event. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

In her debut Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain secured a bronze medal in the women’s 64-69kg welterweight boxing event. She became the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Games after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver medal - men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling)

Ravi Kumar Dahiya had a dream debut at the Olympics as he went on to claim a silver medal in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ravi Kumar Dahiya had a dream debut at the Olympics as he went on to claim a silver medal in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling. He won India’s second silver medal in wrestling after Sushil Kumar, who clinched a silver medal at London 2012.

Bajrang Punia (Bronze medal - men’s 65kg wrestling)

Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in men’s 65kg wrestling in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After defeating Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov, a World Championship silver-medallist, Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in men’s 65kg wrestling in Tokyo.

Harmanpreet Singh (Bronze medal - Indian men’s hockey team)

The Indian men’s hockey team secured the bronze medal in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men’s hockey team secured the bronze medal in Tokyo. The current skipper, Harmanpreet Singh, scored the most goals (six) and helped his team secure a medal in the discipline after 41 years.

Aditi Ashok (4th position - women’s golf)

Aditi Ashok’s fourth place in women’s golf was the best finish of any Indian golfer at the Olympics | Photo Credit: AFP

Aditi Ashok’s fourth place in women’s golf was the best finish of any Indian golfer at the Olympics. She scored 15-under 269.

Deepak Punia (4th position - men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling)

FILE PHOTO: Deepak Punia (86kg) finished fourth at Tokyo 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

Deepak Punia missed out on the bronze medal in the men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling, finishing fourth in Tokyo. He lost the match to the former European champion, San Marino’s Myles Amine.

Vandana Kataria (4th position - Indian women’s hockey team)

The Indian women’s hockey team finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian women’s hockey team finished fourth at Tokyo 2020. Vandana Kataria, one of the most experienced players, scored the joint-most goals (four) for Indian women’s hockey team.