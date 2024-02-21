Indian sports wrap, February 21

GOLF

Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru set the early pace in Dream Valley Vooty Masters

Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru set the early pace with a top-notch six-under 66 in round one of the Rs 1 crore prize money Dream Valley Vooty Masters at Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad near Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Chilean Matias Dominguez and Patna’s Aman Raj were placed one stroke behind the leader in tied second position.

The 19-year-old Shaurya, playing only his second season as a professional, began the week on a positive note as he sank a 25-footer for birdie on the first hole and followed that up with a terrific approach that led to a short birdie conversion on the third.

After picking up a birdie and bogey each before the turn, Shaurya made big gains on the back-nine with four more birdies, three of them being 10 to 15 feet conversions.

Matias Dominguez, the Qualifying School winner, picked up an eagle, four birdies and a bogey during his 67, courtesy a couple of monster putts and some outstanding wedge shots.

Aman Raj mixed six birdies with a bogey for his 67 to be tied second along with Dominguez.

The leaderboard: 1. Shaurya Binu 66, 2. Aman Raj & Matias Dominguez 67, 3. Rahil Gangjee, Akshay Sharma, Amardeep Malik 68. 1st round: