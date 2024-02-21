MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, February 21

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 21.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 19:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru set the early pace with a top-notch six-under 66 in round one of the Dream Valley Vooty Masters at Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru set the early pace with a top-notch six-under 66 in round one of the Dream Valley Vooty Masters at Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru set the early pace with a top-notch six-under 66 in round one of the Dream Valley Vooty Masters at Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GOLF

Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru set the early pace in Dream Valley Vooty Masters

Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru set the early pace with a top-notch six-under 66 in round one of the Rs 1 crore prize money Dream Valley Vooty Masters at Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad near Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Chilean Matias Dominguez and Patna’s Aman Raj were placed one stroke behind the leader in tied second position.

The 19-year-old Shaurya, playing only his second season as a professional, began the week on a positive note as he sank a 25-footer for birdie on the first hole and followed that up with a terrific approach that led to a short birdie conversion on the third.

After picking up a birdie and bogey each before the turn, Shaurya made big gains on the back-nine with four more birdies, three of them being 10 to 15 feet conversions.

Matias Dominguez, the Qualifying School winner, picked up an eagle, four birdies and a bogey during his 67, courtesy a couple of monster putts and some outstanding wedge shots.

Aman Raj mixed six birdies with a bogey for his 67 to be tied second along with Dominguez.

The leaderboard:
1.  Shaurya Binu 66, 2. Aman Raj & Matias Dominguez 67, 3. Rahil Gangjee, Akshay Sharma, Amardeep Malik 68.
1st round:

Related Topics

PGTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas: Lineups out, Puneri takes on Yoddhas; Haryana Steelers confronts Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anjali Devi, Indian quarter-miler at Asian Games 2022, banned for four years for a doping violation
    Stan Rayan
  3. Indian sports wrap, February 21
    Team Sportstar
  4. Formula E boss bets $250,000 on Verstappen taking F1 title again
    Reuters
  5. World team table tennis c’ships: India women lose to Chinese Taipei in pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 21
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hundreds are set to descend on Tahiti for Olympic surfing as locals seek to protect their way of life
    AP
  4. Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla seals Paris Olympics berth in Dressage
    Team Sportstar
  5. Udhayanidhi Stalin: Our goal is to make Tamil Nadu the sports capital of India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas: Lineups out, Puneri takes on Yoddhas; Haryana Steelers confronts Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anjali Devi, Indian quarter-miler at Asian Games 2022, banned for four years for a doping violation
    Stan Rayan
  3. Indian sports wrap, February 21
    Team Sportstar
  4. Formula E boss bets $250,000 on Verstappen taking F1 title again
    Reuters
  5. World team table tennis c’ships: India women lose to Chinese Taipei in pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment