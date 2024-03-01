MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, March 1

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on March 1.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 18:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India celebrates after scoring a goal against Bhutan
India celebrates after scoring a goal against Bhutan | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

India celebrates after scoring a goal against Bhutan | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

FOOTBALL

SAFF U16: Anushka Kumari nets hat-trick in India’s commanding win over Bhutan 

Anushka Kumari’s hat-trick headlined India’s commanding 7-0 win over Bhutan in the SAFF U16 Women’s Championship here at the ANFA Complex on Friday.

Anushka, the 13-year-old from Hazaribagh who scored 22 goals in the sub-junior tier 1, tore into the Bhutan defence with Pearl Fernandes (two goals), Shveta Rani and substitute Anwita Raghuraman being the other goal-scorers for India.

India was on the rampage from the start as its midfielders and forwards moved almost unchallenged in the Bhutan area.

Skipper and winger Shveta opened the Indian account with a right-footer off a combined move.

The floodgate opened thereafter. Between the 13th and 27th minutes, India netted four more goals, with the fourth one by Fernandes being the best of the day.

The Goa girl unleashed a long ranger that curled into the corner of the net, leaving Bhutan goalkeeper Kelzang Wangmo baffled.

The four-team tournament also features hosts Nepal and Bangladesh, and the two top teams will play the final on March 10.

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

SAFF U-16 Championships

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

