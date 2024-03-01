Indian sports wrap, March 1

FOOTBALL

SAFF U16: Anushka Kumari nets hat-trick in India’s commanding win over Bhutan

Anushka Kumari’s hat-trick headlined India’s commanding 7-0 win over Bhutan in the SAFF U16 Women’s Championship here at the ANFA Complex on Friday.

Anushka, the 13-year-old from Hazaribagh who scored 22 goals in the sub-junior tier 1, tore into the Bhutan defence with Pearl Fernandes (two goals), Shveta Rani and substitute Anwita Raghuraman being the other goal-scorers for India.

India was on the rampage from the start as its midfielders and forwards moved almost unchallenged in the Bhutan area.

Skipper and winger Shveta opened the Indian account with a right-footer off a combined move.

The floodgate opened thereafter. Between the 13th and 27th minutes, India netted four more goals, with the fourth one by Fernandes being the best of the day.

The Goa girl unleashed a long ranger that curled into the corner of the net, leaving Bhutan goalkeeper Kelzang Wangmo baffled.

The four-team tournament also features hosts Nepal and Bangladesh, and the two top teams will play the final on March 10.

- Team Sportstar