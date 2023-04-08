Indian sports news wrap, April 8

TENNIS

Sidharth Rawat knocks out Ramkumar in semis of ITF Futures tourney

Fourth-seeded Sidharth Rawat upset No.2 seed Ramanathan Ramkumar 6-3, 6-1 in the singles semifinal of the BR Adithyan Memorial ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament at Gandhi Nagar Club here on Saturday.

Rawat will meet compatriot Digvijay Pratap Singh, the No.3 seed, in the final on Sunday.

Singh defeated seventh-seeded Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Ramkumar, who had sailed into the last four with three easy wins, could not get going against Rawat, who served six aces - three in each set.

Rawat never faced a break point in the entire match as a lacklustre Ramkumar struggled on his serve and with his strokemaking.

Rawat won 61 points in the match as against his opponent’s 38 indicating the domination in the 1 hour, 6 minute encounter.

Meanwhile, Digvijay Pratap Singh needed nearly two hours to subdue Sureshkumar’s challenge in a battle of attrition.

-PTI

CHESS

Seeded players sail through in chess meet

Top seeded International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni of Railways marched into the second round of the 6th All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament, which got underway at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture here on Saturday.

Kulkarni made short work of Ahaan Kataruka in their first round match.

On the other boards, second seeded FIDE master Saurav Khherdekar (ELO rating 2090) and third seeded Raghav Srivathsav (ELO 2060) defeated their respective opponents, Aditya and Ganeshwar to advance to next round.

The six-day event has attracted 140 players from across India, which includes 61 FIDE rated players.

The tournament is being organized by India Chess School under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation and Maharashtra Chess Association.

-PTI