Indian sports news wrap, April 9

TENNIS

BR Adityan Memorial ITF 15K - Digvijay Pratap Singh beats Siddharth Rawat to clinch singles title

Digvijay Pratap Singh beat Siddharth Rawat in the men’s singles finals of the BR Adityan Memorial ITF at The Gandhinagar Club in Chennai on Sunday.

Third-seeded Digvijay had overcome Manish Sureshkumar in a hard-fought 2-setter in the Semifinals yesterday, while the fourth-seeded Siddharth had a relatively easy outing against an off-colour Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Siddharth seemed to have to come up with a specific way of countering that by playing very deep and close to the baseline, not allowing Digvijay to come in and hit. While Siddharth pushed almost every one of Digvijay’s service games to deuce, Digvijay’s serve on the deuce court, wide to the forehand kept him out of trouble.

At 4-4, it was Siddharth who was put under pressure and cracked under the weight of Digvijay’s forehand. Digvijay saw through a tough 10th game to wrest the set 6-4.

The second set started tamely with neither being able to get a break and Siddharth finding his rhythm with some well-placed serves. From 4-4, it was a slew of back-and-forth breaks that resulted in a second tie-break. Digvijay stepped on the gas early to rush to a 4-1 advantage and eventually close out the tiebreak 7-3.

-Team Sportstar

AITA National Series Juniors - Tanishq Jadhav and Ruma Gaikaiwari wins

Tanishq Jadhav won the boy’s title, while Ruma Gaikaiwari clinched the title in the girl’s section in the AITA National Series under-18 tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy.

Results (finals): Boys: Singles: Tanishq Jadhav bt Madhav Sharma 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Rian Sharma & Manish Yadav bt Tanishq Jadhav & Chandan Shivaraj 6-1, 7-5. Girls: Singles: Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Divya Sharma 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Ruma Gaikaiwari & Divya Ungrish bt Abhilipsa Mallick & Gia Alana Pereira 6-3, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

WRESTLING

Asian Wrestling Championships - Indians claim three medals

Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers bagged three medals, including a silver and two bronzes, in the Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana on Sunday.

Rupin (55kg), who beat Kyrgyzstan’s Sardarbek Konushbaev 16-7, Kazakhstan’s Amangali Bekbolatov 6-4 and China’s Haifeng Zhang 3-1, lost 1-3 to Iranian Poya Dad Marz of Iran in the 55kg final to take the silver medal.

Neeraj (63kg) secured his second consecutive bronze medal. He beat Kyrgyz Dastan Kadyrov 7-6 but lost 0-9 to Iranian Iman Hossein Mohammadi. As the Iranian reached the final, Neeraj made it to a bronze medal match and defeated Korean Jinseub Song 5-2.

Sunil Kumar (87kg), an Asian champion in 2020, got past Tajikistan’s Saidislomiddin Aslamov 9-1 before losing 2-7 to Iran’s Naser Ghasem Alizadeh in the semifinals. Sunil beat Japan’s Masato Sumi 4-1 for bronze.

-Y.B. Sarangi