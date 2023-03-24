Indian sports news wrap, March 24

TENNIS

ITF Juniors: Vihaan Reddy beats Daksh Kukreti to reach final

Vihaan Reddy sustained his winning streak as he beat Daksh Kukreti 6-0, 6-4 in the semifinals of the ITF juniors tennis tournament at the Bhilai Steel Sports Complex on Friday.

In the final, Vihaan, who had won the last two tournaments in Gurugram and Dehra Dun, will play Kandhavel Mahalingam.

The girls final will be between top seed Aishwarya Jadhav and Prisha Shinde.

The results Boys (semifinals): Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Victor Mohanram (Esp) 6-3, 6-3; Vihaan Reddy bt Daksh Kukreti 6-0, 6-4. Doubles (final): Vatsal Manikantan & Smit Patel bt Victor Mohanram (Esp) & Skandha Prasanna Rao 2-6, 6-4, [10-7]. Girls (Semifinals): Aishwarya Jadhav bt Amodini Naik 6-3, 6-2; Prisha Shide bt Nemha Sarah Kispotta 6-2, 6-3. Doubles (final): Nainika Reddy & Aanya Choubey (USA) bt Saumya Ronde & Shagun Kumari 6-2, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

India wins fifth-eighth play-off match at Asia-Oceania Junior Worlds

Harithashree Venkatesh scored a fighting 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jinnipa Trachoovanich as India beat Thailand 2-0 in the play-off match for the fifth-eighth places in the Asia-Oceania World Junior under-14 girls tennis tournament in Kuching, Malaysia, on Friday.

In the match for the fifth place, India will play Hong Kong which it had beaten earlier in the league stage.

After winning all three matches in the league, India had lost to Kazakhstan 0-2 in the quarterfinals and thus lost the chance to qualify for the world group stage.

Results: Play-off 5-8: India bt Thailand 2-0 (Harithashree Venkatesh bt Jinnipa Trachoovanich 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Tarita Hongsyok 6-4, 6-3).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA Tennis Tournament Chandigarh - Results

Atharva Sharma beat Neeraj Yashpaul 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Friday.

Results (final): Atharva Sharma bt Neeraj Yashpaul 6-2, 6-3; Semifinals: Atharva bt Mukul Ramanan 6-3, 6-3; Neeraj bt Abhishek Gaur 6-3, 7-5.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Mukund Sasikumar beats second-seed Crawford at ITF men’s tennis tournament in Lucknow

Mukund Sasikumar served big to oust second seed Oliver Cawford 7-6(3), 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Ekaana Sports Complex on Friday.

Mukund fired 11 aces and converted the two breakpoints he forced in the match to sail through. There was a tussle in the seventh game of the first set when Mukund saved a breakpoint to stay ahead. He served three aces in the tie-break to wrest the initiative. In the second set, he raced to 5-2 and served two aces in the last game to close the contest.

In the semifinals, Mukund will play the champion of the last tournament in Delhi, the third seed Evgeny Donskoy who beat Karan Singh in straight sets.

Karan played well to lead 5-4 in the first set, but Donskoy stepped it up thereafter to race through.

Siddharth Vishwakarma had his chances against top seed Nam Hoang Ly as he led 4-2 and 5-4, but lost the eventual tie-break in the first set. Ly was far too sharp in the second set as he led 5-0, before Vishwakarma made a fight to win three games.

RESULTS Singles (quarterfinals): Nam Hoang Ly (Vie) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-6(4), 6-3; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) 6-4, 6-2; Evgeny Donskoy bt Karan Singh 7-5, 6-2; Mukund Sasikumar bt Oliver Crawford (USA) 7-6(3), 6-2. Doubles (semifinals): Blake Ellis ((Aus) & Shuichi Sekiguchi (Jpn) bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha 6-2, 7-6(4); Parikshit Somani & Manish Sureshkumar bt SD Prajwal Dev & Sai Karteek Reddy 7-5, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan