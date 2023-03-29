More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, March 29

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on March 29.

Team Sportstar
29 March, 2023 14:09 IST
29 March, 2023 14:09 IST
TVS Racing creates a new top speed record in the first round of 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship.

TVS Racing creates a new top speed record in the first round of 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on March 29.

MOTORSPORTS

TVS Racing creates a new top speed record in the first round of 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship

With a 40-year heritage of racing, TVS Racing, the flagbearer of One Make Championship in India rung in the 2 nd edition of TVS Asia One Make Championship 2023 in a thrilling manner by breaking its last year records at the Chang International Circuit, Thailand.

Further solidifying its position as India’s leading racing team in the two-wheeler motorsports arena, TVS Racing created a new top speed record of 215.9 km/hr in the first round of the global championship that happens on the side lines of ARRC. 

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We and our customers are extremely proud of the record-breaking performance by TVS Racing at the 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team, and their pursuit of excellence in all aspects of motorsports.”

-Team Sportstar

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us