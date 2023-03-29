Indian sports news wrap, March 29

MOTORSPORTS

TVS Racing creates a new top speed record in the first round of 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship

With a 40-year heritage of racing, TVS Racing, the flagbearer of One Make Championship in India rung in the 2 nd edition of TVS Asia One Make Championship 2023 in a thrilling manner by breaking its last year records at the Chang International Circuit, Thailand.

Further solidifying its position as India’s leading racing team in the two-wheeler motorsports arena, TVS Racing created a new top speed record of 215.9 km/hr in the first round of the global championship that happens on the side lines of ARRC.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We and our customers are extremely proud of the record-breaking performance by TVS Racing at the 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team, and their pursuit of excellence in all aspects of motorsports.”

-Team Sportstar