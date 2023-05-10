Indian sports news wrap, May 10

TENNIS

Junior Davis Cup: India defeated by Japan 1-2

Rethin Pranav and Kriish Tyagi went down fighting in three sets each as Japan beat India 2-1 in the last league match of group-B in the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup under-16 tennis tournament in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

Having accomplished the task of beating India by winning both the singles matches through Ren Matsumura and Hiromasa Koyama, Japan opted to conserve energy by giving a walkover in doubles.

India was seeded second, and the loss against seventh-seed Japan meant that the team was drawn to play top seed Korea in the quarterfinals. Japan will play sixth seed Hong Kong.

Korea has won all its three matches 3-0 in the league, against Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore. The team did not drop a set while winning 18.

The other two quarterfinals will be Australia-Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan-Thailand. The top four teams from the region will qualify for the World Group stage.

The results (league): Japan bt India 2-1 (Ren Matsumura bt Rethin Pranav 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Hiromasa Koyama bt Kriish Tyagi 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3; Hyu Kawanishi & Hiromasa lost to Rethin Pranav & Kriish Tyagi w.o.).

-Kamesh Srinivasan