Indian sports news wrap, May 19

TENNIS

AITA National series juniors: Divya Ungrish defeats top seed Shagun Kumari

Divya Ungrish beat the top seed Shagun Kumari 6-1, 6-4 to clinch the girls title in the AITA National series under-18 tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Friday.

In the boys section, Ashwajit Senjam beat top seed Keshav Goel 6-0, 6-2 to set up a title clash against Arjun Rathi.

RESULTS Under-18 boys (semifinals): Ashwajit Senjam bt Keshav Goel 6-0, 6-2; Arjun Rathi bt Shivam Devam 6-3, 7-5. Doubles (final): Keshav Goel & Satwik Kollepalli bt Jatin Nan & Aryan Chauhan 6-3, 6-3. Under-18 girls (final): Divya Ungrish bt Shagun Kumari 6-1, 6-4; Semifinals: Shagun bt Saumrita Verma 6-4, 6-1; Divya bt Jjeetesh Kumari 6-0, 7-6(3). Doubles (final): Shagun Kumari & Saumrita Verma bt Saumya Chatterjee & Sohini Chatterjee 6-2, 6-4.

-Team Sportstar

Niki Poonacha loses doubles semifinals

Niki Poonacha in partnership with Adam Taylor was beaten 7-6(4), 4-6, [10-6] in the doubles semifinals of the $80,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Tunis, Tunisia, on Friday.

The semifinal entry fetched 30 ATP points and $1,630 for the Indo-Aussie pair.

In the $25,000 ITF event in Kursumlijska Banja, Serbia, top seeds Rithvik Bollipalli and Sai Karteek Reddy missed five match points and were beaten 6-4, 3-6, [18-16] in the doubles quarterfinals.

The results: $80,000 Challenger, Tunis, Tunisia Doubles (semifinals): James McCabe (Aus) & Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) bt Niki Poonacha &Adam Taylor (Aus) 7-6(4), 4-6, [10-6]. $25,000 ITF men, Kursumlijska Banja, Serbia Doubles (quarterfinals): Guy Ouden (Ned) & Samuel Ruggeri (Ita) bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Sai Karteek Reddy 6-4, 3-6, [18-16]. $15,000 ITF men, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Singles (quarterfinals): Alec Beckley (RSA) bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 7-6(1), 6-4; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt SD Prajwal Dev 6-3, 7-6(6). Doubles (quarterfinals): Akram El Sallaly (Egy) & Kris Van Wyk (RSA) bt Chirag Duhan & Sina Moghimi (Iri) 7-5, 4-6, [10-8]; Ishaque Eqbal & Karan Ssingh bt Dylan Salton (RSA) & Mattias Ssouthcombe (GBR) 6-4, 6-2; Yash Chaurasia & Jagmeet Singh bt Jjonathan Baron & Ben Weintraub (Isr) 6-3, 6-2. $25,000 ITF women, Kachreti, Georgia Singles (quarterfinals): Dejana Radanovic (Srb) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Curitiba, Brazil Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Smriti Bhasin bt Maria Turchetto (Bra) 6-1, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (quarterfinals): Sharmada Balu & Elaine Genovese (Mlt) bt Alisha Reayer (GBR) & Elizaveta Shebekina 6-4, 6-2.

-Team Sportstar

WRESTLING

Former World cadet champion and World junior bronze medallist Sagar Jaglan won the under-23 freestyle 79kg trials to get selected for the Asian under-17 and under-23 wrestling championships on Friday.

Altogether 213 wrestlers in freestyle, 86 in Greco Roman and 98 in women participated in the trials held at Sonepat and Patiala.

The selected wrestlers: U-17: Freestyle: Sourabh (65kg), Saurabh Yadav (80kg); Greco Roman: Sachin Kumar (65kg), Aman (80kg); Women: Neha (57kg), Shiksha (65kg).

U-23: Abhimanyu (70kg), Yash (74kg), Sagar Jaglan (79kg); Greco Roman: Vinayak Patil (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Vikas (77kg); Women: Rajni (57kg), Nitika (62kg), Bhateri (65kg).