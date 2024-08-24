Indian sports wrap, August 24: Tanvi storms into U-15 girls singles final, Gnana Dattu bags bronze in championships

BADMINTON

Asia U-15/U-17 championships: Tanvi storms into U-15 girls singles final, Gnana Dattu bags bronze

India’s top junior badminton star Tanvi Patri registered a dominating win over Thailand’s Kungkaew Kakanik to reach the U-15 girls singles final at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U15 junior championships in Chengdu, China, on Saturday.

Patri, seeded no. 1 in girls U-15 category, was made to work hard in the opening game by sixth seed Kakanik of Thailand but ultimately breezed through to a 21-19, 21-10 win in just 31 minutes.

She will now face second seed Nguyen Thi Thu Huygen of Vietnam, who got the better of China’s Liu Yu Tong 21-18, 17-21, 21-19 in the other semifinal.

Samiya Imad Farooqui had won the U-15 girls singles crown in 2017, and Tasnim Mir was victorious in the same category in 2019.

However, there was a heartbreak for Gnana Dattu TT in the U-17 boys singles as he went down against Indonesia’s Radithya Bayu Wardhana in three games and will come home with a bronze medal.

Gnana Dattu started aggressively against Radithya and looked on course to book a final spot when he easily grabbed the opening game. But the Indian lost momentum and also needed a medical time out as he went down 9-21, 21-13, 21-13.

In the last edition of the championships, India had won the gold medal in the boy’s U-15 singles category and a silver in U-17 girls singles.

Results: U-15 Girls singles: 1-Tanvi Patri (Ind) bt Kungkaew Kakanik (Tha) 21-19, 21-10 U-17 Boys singles: 2-Gnana Dattu TT lost to Radithya Bayu Wardhana (Ina) 9-21, 21-13, 21-13

- Team Sportstar

GOLF

Avani Prashanth well-placed at LPGA pre-qualifiers

Indian golfer Avani Prashanth shot a fine three-under 69 to be placed Tied-24th after the first round at the LPGA Q-Series Pre-Qualifying Stage tournament here.

One of the three Indian girls in the fray, Avani then added 1-under 71 in the second round at the Mission Hills – Arnold Palmer Course.

She is currently Tied-24th as the Top-125 and ties make the cut after 54 holes for the fourth and final round.

The top-80 from there will progress to the LPGA Q School. The projected cut for top-125 is 1-over. Currently, the only Indian on the LPGA is Aditi Ashok. Others like Diksha Dagar may try to qualify through the Qualifying Tournament in October and then the Final Qualifying in December.

- PTI

CUE SPORTS

IBSF World U-17 snooker championship: Naveen Kumar takes out Kai Nam Pang

India’s Jabez Naveen Kumar took out Hong Kong’s Kai Nam Pang in the group stage of the IBSF World under-17 boys’ snooker championship at KSBA in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu youngster Jabez, who won bronze in the National sub-junior snooker championship last year, came into his own after losing the first frame.

Poland’s Michał Szubarczyk showed his class with a comfortable 85-28, 98-11, 74-20 win over India’s Bhavya Pipaliya.

Szubarczyk, 13, was barely tested as he racked up big breaks to dismantle his opponent.

Wales’ Riley Powell, who shocked former World Championship runner-up Kyren Wilson in the 2023 Snooker Shoot Out, coasted past India’s Aarav Sancheti.

The results: Group stage: Riley Powell (Wal) bt Aarav Sancheti (Ind) 52-7, 61-28, 98-0; Mohammed Mustafa (Ind) bt Lennart Tomei (Ger) 68-34, 57-36, 30-65; Ziyad Alqabbani (KSA) bt Hassan Ali Amanulla (SL) 63-24, 74-18, 74-36; Jabez Naveen Kumar (Ind) bt Kai Nam Pang (HKG) 35-65, 54-27, 71-39, 65-45; Sky Chan (HKG) bt Krzysztof Czapnik (Pol) 29-67, 72-29, 62-6, 76-6; Christian Richter (Ger) bt Sham Alwin (Ind) 65-15, 84-21, 93-11; Lomnaw Issarangkun (Thai) bt Abdullah Alqabbani (KSA) 64-6, 71-1, 76-0; Paul Arthur Jeroch (Ger) bt Abdulaziz Alsawad (KSA) 51-31, 61-24, 66-15; Michał Szubarczyk (Pol) bt Bhavya Pipaliya (Ind) 85-28, 98-11, 74-20

- Ashwin Achal

TENNIS

ITF: Vaishnavi Adkar cruises past Saigo in semifinals

Eighth seed Vaishnavi Adkar cruised past third seed Rina Saigo of Japan 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, on Saturday.

In the final, Vaishnavi will play fourth seed Patcharin Cheapchandej of Thailand.

In the $867,750 ATP event in Winston-Salem, USA, wild card entrants Dhakshineswar Suresh and Luca Pow were beaten 6-4, 6-2 by fourth seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the USA in the doubles semifinals.

The Indo-British pair, who pursue their education at the Wake Forest University, won 90 ATP points, and $12,470. It was a breakthrough week for the towering Dhakshineswar as he had also made the final qualifying round in singles. He has a modest singles rank of 1087, and 1710 in doubles, mainly because he rarely gets to play the professional circuit.

The results: $867,750 ATP, Winston-Salem, USA Doubles (semifinals): Nathaniel Lammons & Jackson Withrow (USA) bt Luca Pow (GBR) & Dhakshineswar Suresh 6-4, 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand Singles (semifinals): Vaishnavi Adkar bt Rina Saigo (Jpn) 6-0, 6-3. $15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand Doubles (semifinals): Jirat Navasirisomboon & Pawit Sornlaksup (Tha) bt Markos Kalovelonis (Gre) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

- Team Sportstar