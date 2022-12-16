Indian Sports News Wrap, December 16

TENNIS

ITF $25k women’s tennis tournament: Ankita Raine reaches semifinals in Solapur

Top seed Ankita Raina beat sixth seed Ekaterina Yashina of Russia 7-6(0), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Balaji Amines $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the District Sports Complex in Solapur on Friday.

In the semifinals, Ankita will play third seed Anastasia Kulikova of Finland, who beat qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand in three sets.

Qualifier Shrivalli Bhamidipaty’s fine run was stopped by eighth seed Priska Nugroho, as the Indonesian won 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Ankita and Prarthana Thombare set up a title clash against second seeds Nugroho and Yashina.

RESULTS Singles (Quarterfinals) Ankita Raina bt Ekaterina Yashina (Rus) 7-6(0), 6-3; Anastasia Kulikova (Fin) bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Daira Kudasova (Rus) bt Katarina Kozarov (Srb) 6-2, 6-3; Priska Nugroho (Ina) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 6-2, 6-2. Doubles (Semifinals) Ankita Raina & Prarthana Thombare bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-3, 6-2; Priska Nugroho (Ina) & Ekaterina Yashina (Rus) bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew & Lanlana Tararudee (Tha) 6-2, 3-6, [10-5].

- Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

SSP Chawrasia Invitational: Lahiri, Manu share lead after third round

India ace Anirban Lahiri produced a sedate one-under 71 to join in-form Manu Gandas of Gurugram in the lead after the third round of the inaugural SSP Chawrasia Invitational in Kolkata on Friday.

Manu, who has five wins under his belt this season, scored an even-par 72 to stay at the top on a tough day for scoring as the gusty winds came into play at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC).

Gaganjeet Bhullar struck the day’s joint best score of 67 which featured birdies on the last four holes and helped him close the penultimate round in tied third place along with Gurugram golfer Veer Ahlawat (70) at eight-under 208.

Delhi’s Kapil Kumar also fired a 67 to end the day in fifth place at seven-under 209.

Tournament host SSP Chawrasia shot a 73, while Shankar Das matched the day’s best 67 as the duo was tied at 13th at two-under 214 to be the highest-placed among the Kolkata-based professionals.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (75) of Chandigarh was placed tied 18th at one-under 215. Top-ranked Yuvraj currently enjoys a narrow lead over second-placed Manu Gandas in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings.

Lahiri (71-65-71), who was overnight second and one stroke off the lead, made two birdies and three bogeys over the first 15 holes. He then dropped shots as a result of a couple of poor approach shots. However, he pulled it back with two birdies on the 16th and 17th.

“It was a tough day overall. As the wind was up it was a good test and challenge. I was a little disappointed with how I played,” Lahiri said.

“There were too many errors and I played the par-5s poorly. So I was not my usual self on the golf course today. Having said that, it was nice to get a couple of birdies at the end and still stay in the hunt.

“I’m hoping that the conditions are similar in round four because then it will be a battle out there with everyone battling the conditions.” Manu (69-66-72), the overnight leader by one shot, was two-over at the turn having dropped a bogey and a double-bogey on the seventh and eighth after finding the bunker on both occasions.

He then recovered ground with birdies on the 10th, 12th and 15th where he rolled in a couple of crucial putts. He missed a short putt on the 17th for another bogey.

“I had some bad tee shots today and a couple of bad judgements and mistakes on my approach shots coming in. I also missed a couple of short putts. Good judgement is necessary in such conditions.

“That’s where I made errors today. But fortunately my game picked up on the back-nine. I’m going to stick to what I did on the first two days and let’s see how it goes.”

- PTI

TENNIS

$15k ITF men’s tennis tournament: Sasikumar Mukund reaches semis in Egypt

Top seed Sasikumar Mukund beat Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan 6-2, 7-6 (2) in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday.

In the semifinals, Mukund will play qualifier Seydina Andre of Senegal.

RESULTS $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Singles (quarterfinals): Sasikumar Mukund bt Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) 6-2, 7-6 (2). $15,000 ITF women, Wellington, New Zealand Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Mia Repac (Aus) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-1, 6-4.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

SQUASH

Northern India squash championship: Tanvi Khanna, Prithviraj Singh win titles

Winners of the Northern India squash championship at the Delhi Gymkhana Club on Friday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tanvi Khanna and Prithviraj Singh won the women’s and men’s titles in the IndusInd Bank Northern India squash championship at the Delhi Gymkhana Club courts in New Delhi on Friday.

Tanvi beat the top seed Sanika Choudhari 11-5, 11-3, 11-3. Prithviraj recovered after a slow start to beat Ranjit Singh 5-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-2.

In the only final that went the full distance, Aryan Pratap Singh beat the top seed Aarav Gill 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9.

RESULTS (FINALS) Men: Prithviraj Singh bt Ranjit Singh 5-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-2 Women: Tanvi Khanna bt Sanika Choudhari 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 Boys: Under-19: Aryan Pratap Singh bt Aarav Gill 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9. Under-17: Arihant KS bt Karan Yadav 11-9,11-7, 11-7. Under-15: Yusha Nafees bt Subhash Choudhary 11-9, 11-7, 11-7. Under-13: Abhinav Tomer bt Rudra Pathania 3-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-4. Under-11: Dhruv Johri bt Amarya Bajaj 11-6, 11-8, 11-5. Girls: Under-17: Anahat Singh bt Unnati Tripathi 11-3, 11-3, 11-3. Under-15: Sanvi Batar bt Aradhya Porwal 11-6, 11-7, 11-8. Under-13: Aroma bt Bria Sharma 11-9, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9. Under-11: Chhavi Panchal bt Divyanshi Jain 11-5, 11-8, 11-9. Over-45 men: Vikas Nayar bt Satyajit Sahay 11-5, 13-11, 13-15, 11-4.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL

Santosh Trophy’s Group 2 matches in Kozhikode from Dec. 26

The Santosh Trophy National football championship’s Group 2 league matches will be held in Kozhikode from December 26 to January 8.

The host Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir are the teams in the group.

The Kerala team for the Santosh Trophy will be announced on December 22.

Fixtures Dec. 26: Bihar v J&K; Rajasthan v Kerala. Dec. 27: AP v Mizoram. Dec. 29: Bihar v Kerala; J&K v Mizoram. Dec. 30: Rajasthan v AP. Jan. 1: Bihar v Mizoram; Kerala v AP. Jan. 2: J&K v Rajasthan. Jan. 4: Bihar v AP; Mizoram v Rajasthan. Jan. 5: Kerala v J&K. Jan. 7: Bihar v Rajasthan; AP v J&K. Jan. 8: Mizoram v Kerala.

- Stan Rayan