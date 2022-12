Indian Sports News Wrap, December 7

TENNIS

AITA women’s tournament

Riya Sachdeva overcame an indifferent start to beat Rachita Talwar 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Wednesday.

In the semifinals, Riya will play top seed Kavya Khirwar. The other semifinal will be between Radhika Yadav and Riya Uboveja.

The results (quarterfinals): Kavya KHirwar bt Kanupriya Rajawat 7-6(7), 7-5; Riya Sachdeva bt Rachita Talwar 0-6, 6-3, 6-3; Radhika Yadav bt Shruti Gupta 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Riya Uboveja bt Tamanna Panwar 6-0, 6-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan