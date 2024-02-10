MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, February 10

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 10.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 17:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan during the Davis Cup 2024 tennis match between India and Pakistan.
FILE PHOTO: India's Ramkumar Ramanathan during the Davis Cup 2024 tennis match between India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan during the Davis Cup 2024 tennis match between India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: PTI

TENNIS

Ramkumar gets wild card for Bengaluru Open

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India’s second-highest-ranked player, has been granted a wild card entry into the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open, the organisers announced on Saturday.

Ramkumar, who led India in the recent Davis Cup clash against Pakistan, has reached the singles final on the ATP Challenger circuit seven times, winning his lone title in Manama, Bahrain, in November 2021.

Interestingly, Ramkumar had won his seventh and last doubles Challenger title in Bengaluru with compatriot Saketh Myneni, two years back.

“I am extremely happy and grateful that Bengaluru Open has granted me the singles main draw wild card. I am looking forward to the tournament. Bengaluru has always been a happy hunting ground for me and I have had many special memories here. I just want to thank the entire organisation for trusting me. Let the best player win. I am going to give my best,” said Ramkumar, ranked 459.

The Bengaluru Open will be the second Challenger tournament of the season for Ramkumar, who made the Nonthaburi event in January through Qualifiers.

The organisers have also awarded wild card entries to Prajwal Dev and his partner Siddhant Banthia in the doubles main draw along with the team of Manish Sureshkumar and Sai Karteek Reddy.

Bengaluru Open is being organised by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at KSLTA Stadium. The ATP Challenger event will begin on February 12 and conclude on February 18.

- Team Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
