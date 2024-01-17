Indian sports news wrap, January 17

GOLF

Amateur Nishna cards bogey-free 64 to rise to fourth

Amateur Nishna Patel fired a stunning 6-under 64 to climb to tied fourth position in the second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Nishna, who had a disappointing first round of 77, is now 1-over as Hitaashee Bakshi (70) was in lead at 3-under 137 after 36 holes at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club.

Hitaashee, looking for her first win since 2022, shot even par 70 after a first round 67, to remain at 3-under 137. She birdied twice and had two bogeys.

Hitaashee led by two shots over Amandeep Drall (68-71), while Ridhima Dilawari (68-72) was third at even par 130.

The day belonged to Nishna, who after one birdie on the third hole in her first 10 holes, was on fire over the next eight. She birdied 11th and 12th, again had back-to-back gains on 15th and 16th and closed with yet another birdie on the 18th.

Nishna won the first leg in Pune last week and will have to battle it out with Hitaashee, Amandeep and Ridhima as she attempts back-to-back victories.

Tied at fourth alongside Nishna were 2023 Hero Order of Merit winner Sneha Singh (68-73) and Khushi Khanijau (71-70).

The experienced pair of Vani Kapoor (76-69) and Neha Tripathi (71-74) were tied for 10th.

-PTI

Honey Baisoya and Aman Raj top Indians in Asian Tour Q-School

Honey Baisoya returned a second consecutive card of 69 to be tied eighth at the end of the second round Final Stage of the Asian Tour’s Qualifying School.

The Delhi player is among the 16 Indians, who are trying to earn an Asian Tour card for 2024.

Aman Raj, who was off to a superb start on the back nine with a string of seven birdies also dropped four shots between the fifth and seventh and finished with 68 and was Tied-31st at 2-under for two rounds.

Among other Indians, Sunhit Bishnoi (73-69) was at T-34, Khalin Joshi (73-70), Gaurav Singh (71-72) and Yashas Chandra (73-70) were T-45.

Kartik Sharma (72-72) and Rahil Gangjee (73-71) were T-63, Saptak Talwar (72-74) at T-99, Arjun Prasad (69-78) and Pukhraj Singh Gill (69-78) at T-120.

Manu Gandas (72-76) was T-138. Sachin Baisoya, Harshjeet Sethie, Akshay Sharma and Divyanshu Bajaj were further behind and missed the cut.

Korean Jeunghun Wang continued his calm and calculated return to the top of the game by taking the second-round lead.

He shot a four-under-par 68 at Springfield Royal Country Club to lead on 10-under-par, by one from Japan’s Taichi Nabetani – who shot an eight-under-par 63 at Lake View Resort and Golf Club.

-PTI

EQUESTRIAN

National Equestrian Championship (Dressage) to kickstart equestrian season from January 18

The EFI will be conducting the National Equestrian Championship (Dressage) 2024 in Auroville from January 18 to 26. This event will mark the beginning of the Equestrian season as around 100 riders from across India will compete for medals in individual and team events

The anticipation for the championship is at an all time high following India’s highly successful campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where both gold and bronze medals came in the dressage events.

“We have received a good number of entries for the Championship. The interest in sport has grown over the years and the medals won in Hangzhou have only added to the excitement and expectations,” said Col Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General, Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

There will be seven stages - preliminary, elementary, medium, advanced medium, advanced, Prix St George and Intermediate - I. The scoring would be done on a scale of 1 to 10. Romanov Yuri, a 5-star Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) judge, from Russia is among the six judges to assess the riders.

The dressage event has always interested the viewers where the rider and his horse exhibit pre-determined and well-rehearsed movements.

The rider-horse combo performs in an arena of 20m x 60m, bordered by a low rail which the horse must stay within. The arena has 12 lettered markers placed symmetrically indicating where the movements are to start and where the changes to pace are to occur and where the movements will end.

-Team Sportstar

ARCHERY

Archery national selection trials: Deepika makes a fine comeback

Seasoned archer Deepika Kumari made a fine comeback to claim the top spot in the recurve women’s section after the first phase of the National selection trials for the World Cups, Asia Cups and Paris Olympics.

Deepika, who unsuccessfully tried to return to the Indian side last year after the birth of her daughter and went with her archer husband Atanu Das to Korea for a three-week training stint, topped the chart with 24 points following a system that involved a qualifying round, elimination rounds and round robin matches.

Bhajan Kaur (21), Simranjeet Kaur (18), Ankita Bhakat (17.5) and Sangeeta (13) took the second, third, fourth and fifth places respectively after the end of the phase-1 trials on the Sports Authority of India campus here on Wednesday.

Olympic quota place winner B. Dhiraj was number one with 24 points in the recurve men’s section. He was followed by Parth Salunkhe (20), Tarundeep Rai (20), Pravin Jadhav (19.5) and Atanu (17).

Rishabh Yadav (22) perched atop the compound men’s section. Prathamesh Fuge (20.5), Abhishek Verma (18.5), Rajat Chauhan (17.5) and Ojas Deotale (16.5) were second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

V. Jyothi Surekha (23.5), Aditi Swami (20.5), Sakshi Chaudhary (16.5), Muskan Kirar (15) and Parneet Kaur (15) were the top five archers in compound women’s category.

The next two selection trials will be held in Pune (February 9 to 16) and Sonepat (March 10-17). Points earned from the three trials will be added to select four archers for World Cup stages 1 and 2 and Asia Cup stages 1 and 2. Performances in the World Cups will also be taken into account for future selection.

-Y.B. Sarangi

TENNIS

Qualifier Aryan Shah knocked out the seventh seed Orel Kimhi of Israel 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Arera Club courts on Wednesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Aryan will play fellow qualifier Thijmen Loof of the Netherlands.

Top seed Oliver Crawford of Britain wriggled out of the clutches of Karan Singh in three sets.

David Pichler of Austria beat eighth seed Mukund Sasikumar after losing the first set in the tie-break.

The results:

Singles (first round): Oliver Crawford (GBR) bt Karan Singh 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2; Thijmen Loof (Ned) bt Siddhant Banthia 6-2, 7-5; Aryan Shah bt Orel Kimhi (Isr) 6-1, 6-3; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Jelle Sels (Ned) 6-7(9), 7-6(8), 6-4; Nam Hoang Ly (Vie) bt Ofek Shimanov (Isr) 6-4, 6-3; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Jiayang Dong (Aus) 6-1, 6-3; Matt Hulme (Aus) bt Giles Husseb (GBR) 7-5, 0-6, 6-3; Manish Sureshkumar bt Madhwin Kamath 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Bogdan Bobrov bt Parth Aggarwal 6-2, 6-4; David Pichler (Aut) bt Mukund Sasikumar 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rishab Agarwal & Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) bt M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) & Mitsuki Leong (Mas) 6-2, 7-5; Parikshit Somani & Manish Sureshkumar bt Bhavesh Gour & Raghav Jaisinghani 6-3, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan