Indian sports news wrap, January 23

TENNIS

Prozorova knocks out Vaidehi in opening round of ITF tournament in Pune

Tatiana Prozorova overcame a fighting Vaidehi Chaudhari for a 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory in the first round of the NECC $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Tuesday.

In a battle of wits that lasted two hours and 41minutes, Vaidehi fought back from 2-5 in the second set, but Prozorova pulled through on the key points, converting her chances better.

Second seed Anastasia Tikhonova beat wild card entrant Vaishnavi Adkar 6-3, 7-6(7).

In the doubles pre-quarterfinals, third seeds Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina beat Anouk Koevermans and Ekaterina Yashina 10-5 in the super tie-break to provide a silver lining for the Indian camp.

The results:

Singles (first round): Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; AnoukKoevermans (Ned) bt Madhurima Sawant 6-2, 6-1; Anca Alexia Todoni (Rou) bt Camilla Rosatello (Ita) 7-6(0), 6-1; Tatiana Prozorova bt Vaidehi chaudhari 1-6, 7-5, 6-4; Tina Nadine Smith (Aus) bt Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) 6-3, 6-0; Anastasia Tikhonova bt Vaishnavi Adkar 6-3, 7-6(7).

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Naiktha Bains (GBR) & Fanni Stollar (Hun) bt Pooja Ingale & Akanksha Nitture 6-2, 6-3; Anastasia Kulikova (Fin) & Diana marcinkevica (Lat) bt Vaishnavi Adkar & Sahaja Yamalapalli 3-6, 6-4, [10-6]; Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina bt Anouk Koevermans (Ned) & Ekaterina Yashina 6-4, 4-6, [10-5]; Jessie Aney (USA) & Lena Papadakis (Ger) bt Snehal Mane & Soha Sadiq 6-2, 6-1; Alexandra Eala (Phi) & Darja Semenistaja (Lat) bt Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) & Eri Shimizu (Jpn) 6-7(7), 6-1, [10-7]; Saki Imamura & Naho Sato (Jpn) bt Rina Saigo & Yukina Saigo (Jpn) 6-3, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Sasikumar, Tomic, Palan progress into pre-quarters of ITF tournament in Chennai

Mukund Sasikumar of India produced a good performance to get the better of Korean qualifier Yunseok Jang in the opening round of the main draw in the ITF Futures Men’s USD 25,000 International Tennis Championship here on Tuesday.

The Indian prevailed in three sets.

Mukund struggled in the ninth game of the opening set, losing his serve and going down 4-5, as Jang held onto his serve to take the first set.

In the subsequent set, Mukund came up with a composed serve and played immaculate tennis, breaking the Korean’s resolve and winning the set easily to take the match to the decider.

Mukund continued in same vein and won the final set 6-1 to move into the second round where he will be taking on the second seed Dominic Palan of Czech Republic on Thursday.

Top seed Bernard Tomic also played with ease and outplayed Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin until the Kazakh retired at 2-6, 2-5 in the second set.

Tomic served well and controlled the match throughout to win comfortably.

Meanwhile, second seed Palan demonstrated quality tennis to oust Parth Agarwal in straight sets.

Results (Indians)

Men’s Singles - Round 1: Nam Hoang Ly defeat Karan Singh 6-3, 6-4; Sasikumar Mukund defeat 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; M Rifqi Fitriadi defeat Aryan Shah 6-2, 3-1 (retired), Dominic Palan beat Parth Aggarwal 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles - Round 2: Bogdan Bobrov-Adil Kalyanpur defeat Woobin Shin-Kris Van Wyk 6-3, 6-4; S2-Luca Castelnuovo-Eric Vanshelboim defeat Ishaque Eqbal-Karan Singh 6-4, 6-4; Orel Kimhi-Ofek Shimanaov defeat Parth Aggarwal-Yash Chaurasia 4-6, 6-1, 6-6 [10-4]; Lohithaksha Bathrinath-Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam defeat Bharath Nishok Kumaran-Arjun Mahadevan 7-5, 6-1; Sandro Kopp-David Pichler defeat Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta-Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 3-6, 6-6 [10-4], Parikshit Somani-Manish Suresh Kumar defeat Yunseok Jang-Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong 6 -2, 6-2.

- PTI

HOCKEY

Beighton Cup: Army XI beats Eastern Railway, Harman Singh scores brace

Harman Singh scored a brace in Army XI’s 3-0 win over Eastern Railway Sports Association in the Coal India 125 th Beighton Cup hockey tournament at the SAI astro-turf ground in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The results: Army XI 3 (Harman Singh-2, Manpreet Singh) bt Eastern Railway Sports Association 0; Indian Oil 6 (Affan Yousuf, Ankit Pal, Gurinder Singh, Nitish Neupane, Bharat Chikara, Raghunath V.R.) bt All India FCI 3 (Gurmukh, Dhananjay, Nitin)

-Y.B. Sarangi

6th KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES

Anupriya breaks meet record in shot put

Anupriya V.S, who created a new meet record in girls shot put Mark - 17.22m - at the Khelo India Youth games at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

V. S. Anupriya of Kerala created a new meet record in the girls’ shot put, heaving the iron ball to a distance of 17.22m in her sixth and last attempt in the 6th Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai on Tuesday. In fact, she had erased the record in her fourth attempt itself (17.11). The previous record was held by Vidhi (17.07m, 2023). “I wanted to break the record and I am so happy that I could do it,” the 17-year-old from Kazargod told The Hindu.

T.S. Mundra of Madhya Pradesh (left) and Pooja Arthi of Tamil Nadu - winners of the Boy’s and girl’s titles respectively Squash Gold Medal in the Khelo India Youth Games, 2023 in Chennai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/THE HINDU

Top seeds, Tavneet Singh Mudra of Madhya Pradesh and R. Pooja Arthi of Tamil Nadu bagged the boys’ and girls’ singles squash titles.

Results:

Athletics

Boys: 110mH: 1. Vishnu (TN) 13.79; 2. Sandip Gond (Mah) 13.89; 3. K. Kiran (Ker) 14.11; 400m: 1. M. Sharan (TN) 48.42; 2. N. Dhruva Balal (Ker) 49.06; 3. Shaik Azaruddin (TS) 49.15; pole vault: 1. Arya Dev (UP) 4.40m; 2. Aman Singh (MP) 4.30; 3. S. Kavinraja (TN) 4.30; long jump: 1. Mohd. Shazid (Har) 7.34m; 2. Aarya Kandakumar (Mah) 7.10; 3. Md. Tausif (UP) 7.06.; discus: 1. Devansh Jagga (Pun) 56.50m; 2. Ritik (Chd) 56.00; 3. K. C. Servan (Ker) 55.,75.

Girls: 100mH: 1. Aliza Mulla (Mah) 14.40s; 2. Antreesa Mathew (Ker) 14.48; 3. Aerrolla Pranathi (TS) 14.59.; 400m: 1. Roshani Yadav (UP) 56.40; 2. Reetheeshree (Kar) 57.50; 3. Tahura Khatun (WB) 57.52; shot put: 1. V. S. Anupriya (Ker) 17.22 ((NMR) (OR: Vidhi, Bhopal, 17.07, 2023); 2. Gurleen Kumar (Pun) 16.38; 3. Tamanna (Bho) 15.82; long jump: 1. Ramani Kumkum Bharate (Guj) 5.57; 2. Janice Tressa (Ker) 5.45; 3. Muskan (Har) 5.45.

Cycling

Boys: 3Km: 1. Kheta Ram Chiga (Raj) 3:50.195; 2. Prahalad Kumar (Bih) 3:51.560; 3. Aashirwad Saxena (TS) 3:53.948; Sprint: 1. Vedant Jitendra Jadhav (Mah) 0:11.535; 2. Atharva Ashok Patil (Ker) 0:11.655; 3. Vedant Amit Kumar Tajane (Mah) 0:14.248; Scratch: 10Km: 1. Aashirwad Saxena (TS) 14:40.132; 2. Kummara Suresh Babu (AP) 14:40.235; 3. Ssakshat Patra (Odi) 14:40.253.

Girls: 2Km: 1. Individual pursuit: 1. J. P. Dhanyadha (TN) 2:52.333; 2. Shiya Lalwani (Mah) 2:54.530; 3. Gargi Bishnoi (Raj) 2:56.396.; Sprint: 1. Vimla Machra (Raj) 0:14.099; 2. J. Srimathi (TN) 0:14.271; 3. Heisnam Premika Chanu (Man) 0:14.267; 10Km: Scratch: 1. R. Tamilarasi (TN) 10:10.625; 2. Shiya Lalwani (Mah) 10:10.713; 3. J. P. Dhanyadha (TN) 10:10.758.

In Coimbatore

Basketball: Boys: Group A: MP bt Mizoram 88-76; B: Karnataka bt Chandigarh 88-84; Girls: A: TN bt Maharashtra 72-67; B: MP bt UP 64-39.

-K. Keerthivasan

FOOTBALL

Malappuram’s MIC HSS lifts trophy

Malappuram’s MIC HSS won the Mar Athanasius Trophy all-India school’s football tournament in Aluva on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MIC HSS defeated NNM HSS 6-5, via the tiebreaker, in an all-Malappuram final and won the Mar Athanasius Trophy all-India schools football tournament at the Municipal Stadium in Aluva on Tuesday.

The teams were level 2-2 at the end of the regular period with the goals coming from MIC’s Akshykumar Subedi (17 th min.), Muhammed Adhnan (60 th, penalty) and NNM’s Avinash (11 th min) and Sahil (19 th min.).

Best player awards: Akshaykumar (MIC, player), Thameen (NNM, goalkeeper), Aswin Jaikumar (NNM, defender), K.P. Akash (MIC, midfielder), Sahil (NNM, forward).

- Stan Rayan

CRICKET

Anjo shines for Stroke Makers

Anjo L. Singh’s half century helped Stroke Makers crush Wisden CA by eight wickets in the Span-New BPCA Talent Cup all-Kerala under-13 cricket tournament at the Municipal Stadium in Paravur on Tuesday.

The scores: Wisden CA 117/43 in 20 overs (Brian Jijo 46) lost to Stroke Makers, Tvm 118/2 in 19.3 overs (Anjo L. Singh 56).

Stroke Makers 100/6 in 15 overs (Kesunath 30) lost to Trident CA 101/6 in 14.3 overs (Agney Prajith 39).

- Stan Rayan