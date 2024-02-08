Indian sports news wrap, February 8

TENNIS

Prajwal Dev gets wild card entry for Bengaluru Open

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) is pleased to announce a wild card for talented Prjawal Dev in the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open.

The 27-year Dev was also named a reserve in the Indian Davis Cup team for the tie against Pakistan.

Dev had a decent 2023 season in which he ended a runner-up at the ITF15k event in Thailand and also reached the semifinals in three other tournaments, including Mysuru.

“I would like to thank KSLTA for the wonderful opportunity to play in the main draw. I am privileged to receive the wild card, and I am looking forward to the tournament. Hopefully, I can do well. I am coming off a good week in Chennai, and hopefully, I continue with that,” said Prajwal Dev currently ranked 611.

“Expectation is there, and I am hopeful I will live up to that,” he said.

Having the Davis Cuppers in action, the KSLTA will soon announce more main draw wild cards for the tournament, which will conclude on February 18.

“Prajwal has the potential to break into top-500 soon, and we want to give him an opportunity to achieve the feat at the earliest. He is a very talented player, and support at the right time is what a player needs. Our endeavour is to support local talent,” said Sunil Yajaman, the Tournament Director.

“We are delighted to give this opportunity to Prajwal. Hopefully, he will make full use of it,” Yajaman further added.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Sneha opens five-shot lead over Hitaashee

Sneha Singh carded a 3-under 69 to extend her lead over arch-rival Hitaashee Bakshi to five shots after round two of the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Sneha, winner of the Hero Order of Merit last season, registered a hat-trick of birdies on the backnine to recover from two bogeys.

Sneha with 70-69 is now 5-under 139 and leads Hitaashee Bakshi (72-72) who had a par round for the second straight day.

Hitaashee is even par for two days as Sneha is the only player with under-par rounds on both days.

The day’s amateur star was Zara Anand (74-72), who with three birdies in the last four holes rose to the Tied third spot alongside Khushi Khanijau (72-74). They are both at 2-over 146.

The top 20 and ties made the cut in the Rs.10 lakh event and the cut fell at 159.

-PTI