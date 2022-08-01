August 1, Indian Sports news wrap: Iniyan wins Swiss and blitz at the Andorra Open

CHESS

Iniyan wins Swiss and blitz at the Andorra Open

GM P. Iniyan won the Andorra International Open and Grand Prix blitz chess tournament at the Andorra La Vella here on Sunday.

The classical tournament was a nine-round Swiss system with classical time control. There were 146 players from 22 countries playing here. Of this, there were 9 GM’s, 24 IM’s.

Iniyan scored seven points out of nine rounds. In the nine games, he had won five games including against a Norwegian IM, Spanish IM and Chilean IM and made four draws with Norwegian IM, Spanish IM and two Indian IM’s, and was undefeated the whole tournament.

In the end, Iniyan was tied to first place by Spanish GM Lopez Martinez but triumphed on better tiebreaks.

In the blitz event, Iniyan scored eight out of nine to finish first. In the tournament, Iniyan had seven wins including against Israeli GM and Andorran GM, American IM and Slovakian IM and drew two games against French IM and Indian IM and remained undefeated.

-Team Sportstar

FOOTBALL

Mumbai City appoint Rogerio Ramos as Goalkeeping Coach

Mumbai City FC announced the appointment of Rogerio Ramos Dal Solio as the Club’s new goalkeeping coach on Monday.

Hailing from Brazil, Ramos has previously held the role of the goalkeeping coach of the Indian National Football Team. The former professional goalkeeper has also coached at Indian clubs like Vasco and Mahindra United along with stints at ES Santo Andre SP and EC Novo Hamburgo RS in Brazil, NEA Salamina in Cyprus and the Sudanese National Football Team.

Ramos comes with an abundance of experience, especially in India and joins the Islanders after having most recently plied his trade at fellow Indian Super League side Odisha FC.

The 48-year-old will join Des Buckingham’s First Team coaching staff along with Hiroshi Miyazawa (assistant coach), Anthony Fernandes (assistant coach) and Danny Deigan (strength & conditioning coach).

- Team Sportstar

Tennis

AITA women’s tournament: Kanika Rapria beats Nikita Agrawal in qualifier

Kanika Rapria fought hard to get past qualifier Nikita Agrawal 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Monday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Kanika will challenge third seed Sahira Singh who dropped one game in beating Tamanna Panwar.

The Results (First Round) Kashish Bhatia beat Kriti Tomar 6-2, 6-0; Poorvi Bhat beat Himadri Kashyap 6-4, 6-4; Pragathi Narayan beat Rubita Meena 6-3, 6-1; Prathiba Narayan beat Maryam Seraj 6-0, 6-0; Paavani Paathak beat Ishika Choudhary 6-0, 6-0; Harvarshine M beat Tamanna Takoria 6-3, 6-3; Anahat Pannu beat Mehar Kohli 6-1 (conceded); Ria Uboveja beat Jigyasa Narsinghani 6-0, 6-0; Shefali Arora beat Gurleen Singh 6-2, 6-0; Divya Bhardwaj beat Riya Sachdeva 6-2, 6-0; Kanika Rapria beat Nikita Agrawal 3-6, 6-1, 6-2;; Sahira Singh beat Tamanna Panwar 6-0, 6-1; Chandana Potugari beat Ritu Ohlyan 6-0, 6-2; Abhisha Raikwar beat Vanshika Pathak 6-1, 6-0; Radhika Yadav beat Diya Tyagi 6-2, 6-1; Sachi Sharma beat Shilpi Das 1-0 (conceded).

- Kamesh Srinivasan