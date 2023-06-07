Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, June 7: Anirudh and Vijay into quarterfinals of Heilbronn challenger

Catch the major updates and results from Indian sports on June 7.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 20:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Pedro Martinez and Andrea Pellegrino in the pre-quarterfinals.
Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Pedro Martinez and Andrea Pellegrino in the pre-quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangemet
infoIcon

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Pedro Martinez and Andrea Pellegrino in the pre-quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangemet

Chennai

TENNIS

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Pedro Martinez and Andrea Pellegrino 6-2, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €145,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Heilbronn, Germany, on Wednesday.

The results:
€145, 000 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nicolas Barrientos (Col) & Diego Hidalgo (Ecu) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan & Nenad Ziimonjic (Srb) 6-1, 6-3; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Pedro Martinez (Esp) & Andrea Pellegrino (Ita) 6-2, 6-4.
$25,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia: Singles (first round): Tegar Wibowo (Ina) bt Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-3, 6-0. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anthony Susanto & David Susanto (Ina) bt Shivank Bhatnagar & Yuichiro Inui (Jpn) 6-3, 7-6(5); Nitin Kumar Sinha & Vishnu Vardhan bt Kokoro Isomura & Tomohiro Masabayashi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-2; Francis Casey Alcantara (Phi) & Hiroki Moriya (Jpn) bt Gourav Gulia & Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-1, 6-3.
$15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: Singles (first round): Pawit Sornlaksup (Tha) bt Abhinav Sanjeev
Shanmugam 6-4, 6-2; Manish Sureshkumar bt Blake Bayldon (Aus) 6-3, 6-2.
$15,000 ITF men, Tehran, Iran: Singles (first round): Karan Singh bt Yunes Talavar (Iri) 6-3, 6-0; Denis Klok bt Manish Ganesh 6-2, 6-2.
$40,000 ITF women, La Marsa, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Rutuja Bhosale bt Suzanie Pretorius (RSA) 6-0,
6-3; Jana Kolodynska bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
$25,000 ITF women, Setubal, Portugal: Singles (first round): Katarina Kozarov (Srb) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-3, 6-2.
$15,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: Singles (first round): Dasha Ivanova (USA) bt Humera Baharmus 6-2, 6-3.
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Agostina Breval (Fra) bt Ishwari Matere 7-6(5), 6-1; Vanessa Teiusanu (Rou) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-2, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

Palak bags gold in women’s air pistol

Palak shot 241.5 in the final to beat Anuradha Devi by 3.4 points for the gold

Palak shot 241.5 in the final to beat Anuradha Devi by 3.4 points for the gold | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Palak Gulia won the women’s air pistol gold as she beat a strong field with a big margin in the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh pistol championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Palak shot 241.5 in the final to beat Anuradha Devi by 3.4 points for the gold. Priya Raghav won the bronze ahead of Arshdeep Kaur, Manu Bhaker, Surbhi Rao, Ruchita Vinerkar and Harnavdeep Kaur.

Palak was pushed to the silver medal in the junior event by Drishti Sangwan.

Interestingly, Palak won the bronze in the youth section, behind Harnavdeep Kaur and Drishti.

The results:
10m air pistol: Women: 1. Palak Gulia 241.5 (574); 2. Anuradha Devi 238.1 (574); 3. Priya Raghav 217.1 (576).
Juniors: 1. Drishtii Sangwan 244.0 (572); 2. Palak Gulia 241.9 (574); 3. Vibhuti Bhatia 216.8 (572).
Youth: 1. Harnavdeep Kaur 239.6 (574); 2. Drishti Sangwan 237.1 (572); 3. Palak Gulia 217.5 (574).
Sub-youth: 1. Agam Grewal 572 (13x); 2. Drishti Sangwan 572 (9x); 3. Tanishi Choudhary 571.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

Anirudh Chandrasekar /

Vijay Sundar Prashanth /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. International Boxing Association to be stripped of recognition-IOC
    Reuters
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 248/3 (67 overs) - Smith fifty, Head hundred sink India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 7: Anirudh and Vijay into quarterfinals of Heilbronn challenger
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Meri beti thode hi nange pair bhagegi’ — The Bushra Khan story
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Women’s hockey team should have had more international matches this year: Vandana
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, June 7: Anirudh and Vijay into quarterfinals of Heilbronn challenger
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chinese snooker vows crackdown after match-fixing scandal
    AFP
  3. Fencer Akshita to represent India in World Championships, Asian Games
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 6
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jokic, Djokovic place Serbia sports front and center at NBA Finals, French Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. International Boxing Association to be stripped of recognition-IOC
    Reuters
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 248/3 (67 overs) - Smith fifty, Head hundred sink India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 7: Anirudh and Vijay into quarterfinals of Heilbronn challenger
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Meri beti thode hi nange pair bhagegi’ — The Bushra Khan story
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Women’s hockey team should have had more international matches this year: Vandana
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment