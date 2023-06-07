Indian sports news wrap, June 7: Anirudh and Vijay into quarterfinals of Heilbronn challenger

Published : Jun 07, 2023 20:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Pedro Martinez and Andrea Pellegrino in the pre-quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangemet

Chennai

TENNIS

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Pedro Martinez and Andrea Pellegrino 6-2, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €145,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Heilbronn, Germany, on Wednesday.

The results: €145, 000 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nicolas Barrientos (Col) & Diego Hidalgo (Ecu) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan & Nenad Ziimonjic (Srb) 6-1, 6-3; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Pedro Martinez (Esp) & Andrea Pellegrino (Ita) 6-2, 6-4. $25,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia: Singles (first round): Tegar Wibowo (Ina) bt Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-3, 6-0. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anthony Susanto & David Susanto (Ina) bt Shivank Bhatnagar & Yuichiro Inui (Jpn) 6-3, 7-6(5); Nitin Kumar Sinha & Vishnu Vardhan bt Kokoro Isomura & Tomohiro Masabayashi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-2; Francis Casey Alcantara (Phi) & Hiroki Moriya (Jpn) bt Gourav Gulia & Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-1, 6-3. $15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: Singles (first round): Pawit Sornlaksup (Tha) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-4, 6-2; Manish Sureshkumar bt Blake Bayldon (Aus) 6-3, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Tehran, Iran: Singles (first round): Karan Singh bt Yunes Talavar (Iri) 6-3, 6-0; Denis Klok bt Manish Ganesh 6-2, 6-2. $40,000 ITF women, La Marsa, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Rutuja Bhosale bt Suzanie Pretorius (RSA) 6-0, 6-3; Jana Kolodynska bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. $25,000 ITF women, Setubal, Portugal: Singles (first round): Katarina Kozarov (Srb) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-3, 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: Singles (first round): Dasha Ivanova (USA) bt Humera Baharmus 6-2, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Agostina Breval (Fra) bt Ishwari Matere 7-6(5), 6-1; Vanessa Teiusanu (Rou) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-2, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

Palak bags gold in women’s air pistol

Palak Gulia won the women’s air pistol gold as she beat a strong field with a big margin in the 21st Kumar Surendra Singh pistol championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Palak shot 241.5 in the final to beat Anuradha Devi by 3.4 points for the gold. Priya Raghav won the bronze ahead of Arshdeep Kaur, Manu Bhaker, Surbhi Rao, Ruchita Vinerkar and Harnavdeep Kaur.

Palak was pushed to the silver medal in the junior event by Drishti Sangwan.

Interestingly, Palak won the bronze in the youth section, behind Harnavdeep Kaur and Drishti.

The results: 10m air pistol: Women: 1. Palak Gulia 241.5 (574); 2. Anuradha Devi 238.1 (574); 3. Priya Raghav 217.1 (576). Juniors: 1. Drishtii Sangwan 244.0 (572); 2. Palak Gulia 241.9 (574); 3. Vibhuti Bhatia 216.8 (572). Youth: 1. Harnavdeep Kaur 239.6 (574); 2. Drishti Sangwan 237.1 (572); 3. Palak Gulia 217.5 (574). Sub-youth: 1. Agam Grewal 572 (13x); 2. Drishti Sangwan 572 (9x); 3. Tanishi Choudhary 571.

-Kamesh Srinivasan