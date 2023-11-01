Indian sports news wrap, November 1

GOLF
Sterling Swingers escape to semifinals
Sterling Swingers needed a slice of luck to overcome debutant Dayal Opticals 8.5-6.5 for a place in the semifinals of the Delhi Golf Club League at the DGC course in New Delhi on Tuesday.
V. K. Topa narrowly missed a nett eagle – worth two points – on the 18th hole and that denied Dayal Opticals the opportunity to tie with Sterling Swingers at 8.5 points. As a result, Swingers advanced to the last-four stage.
The other three quarterfinals proved to be one-sided contests. Christie’s Golf, Deutsche Motoren and The Pioneers made it without being seriously tested.
The results (quarterfinals):
-Rakesh Rao
TENNIS
Sriram Balaji in quarterfinals
Sriram Balaji in partnership with Andre Begemann beat third seeds Petr Nouza and Philipp Oswald 7-6(6), 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Ismaning, Germany.
In the quarterfinals, the Indo-German pair will face Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi and Petros Tsitsipas.
In the ITF women’s event in Sharm ElSheikh, Egypt, seventh seed Humera Baharmus lost her way from being up 6-3, 5-3 in the first round, and got beaten 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 by Darja Suvirdjonkova of Serbia, in a battle of wits lasting three hours.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Fazal Ali Meer into semifinals of Asian under-16 tennis championship
Fazal Ali Meer beat Shivtej Shirfule 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the boys quarterfinals of the Asian under-16 tennis championship on Wednesday.
In the semifinals, Fazal will challenge top seed Hruthik Katakam. The other semifinal will be between Ayush Poojary and Nived Onerira.
The results (quarterfinals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
HOCKEY
Madhya Pradesh Academy pips RoundGlass Academy 3-2 in the Nehru junior tournament
Subhan Abid shot two goals to help Madhya Pradesh Academy, Bhopal, to a 3-2 victory over Round Glass Academy, Punjab, in the semifinals of the Kanwarji 51st Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Harsh Phalswal scored the other goal for the Bhopal team which led 3-1 before Jarman Singh reduced the margin for the Punjab team. Sumit Rajbhar had scored the first goal for Round Glass.
In the final to be played at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Academy, will meet Odisha Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneswar, which beat SGPC, Amritsar 6-3 after leading 3-1 at halftime.
The results (semifinals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
