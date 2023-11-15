MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, November 15

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 15.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 17:38 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Anirban Lahiri of India set for campaign in Jakarta
FILE PHOTO: Anirban Lahiri of India set for campaign in Jakarta | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Anirban Lahiri of India set for campaign in Jakarta | Photo Credit: AP

GOLF

Lahiri, Bhullar set for campaign in Jakarta

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will hope to end his long title drought when he tees off at the BNI Indonesian Masters here on Thursday.

Even though Lahiri has done well on the PGA Tour and now on the LIV Tour, a win has eluded him since the 2015 success at the Hero Indian Open.

The 36-year-old, who continues to play the LIV Golf League, was the runner-up in the 2022 edition of the event in Indonesia.

While Lahiri won this event in 2014, no Indian has had as much success in Indonesia as Gaganjeet Bhullar, who has won three times in this country.

In fact his first Asian Tour success came in Jakarta, when he won the Indonesia President Invitational in 2009. He won again in 2013 and won the Indonesia Open in 2016.

The other Indians in the field are Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Karandeep Kochhar, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, S Chikkarangappa, Honey Baisoya and Yashas Chandra.

Lahiri said, “It’s always fun to be back here, I really enjoy coming back. I enjoy this golf course. I think it sets up nice for me and I’ve done well over the years and yeah, it’s always fun to come here “Over the years, Indonesia was one of my favourite stops when I was playing on the Asian Tour because there was a massive Indian expat community.

- PTI

POLO

Girdhari Cup: Jindal Panther beats Delta foundation 8-4

Siddhant Sharma scored four goals to help Jindal Panther to a 8-4 victory over Delta Foundation in a league match of the Girdhari Cup polo tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Wednesday.

In the semifinals to be played on Friday at the Jaipur Polo ground, Jindal Panther will meet 61st Cavalry/Royal Enfield, and the other match will be between Vimal Arion Achievers and Delhi Foundation.

The results (league):
Jindal Panther 8 (Siddhant Sharma 4, Dino Dhankar 2, Naveen Jindal, Simran Shergill) bt Delta Foundations 4 (Salim Azmi 2, Padmanabh Singh 2).
VimalArion Achievers 6 (Abhimanyu Pathak 3, Hurr Ali 2, Daniel Otamendi) bt Sahgal Stud 1 1/2 (Naveen Singh, handicap 1/2).

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

ITF women’s tournament: Riya Bhatia beats Mia Saveljic 6-3, 6-0

Riya Bhatia beat Mia Saveljic 6-3, 6-0 in the first round in a draw of 64 in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Riya also made the doubles quarterfinals in partnership with Lauren Proctor.

The results:
$80,000 Challenger, Kobe, Japan
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Niki Poonacha & Divij Sharan bt Karol Drzewiecki (Pol) & Zdenek Kolar (Cze) 6-4, 6-2; Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Shinji Hazawa & Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) 6-7(6), 6-4, [10-5]; Chung Yun Seong (Kor) & Ruben Gonzales (Phi) bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF men, Hua Hin, Thailand
Singles (first round): Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Rohan Mehra 7-5, 7-6(3).
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) & Shintaro Imai (Jpn) bt Pruchya Isaro (Tha) & Parikshit Somani 6-3, 4-6, [10-8].
$25,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (first round): Hady Habib (Lbn bt Chirag Duhan 6-1, 6-0.
$25,000 ITF women, Austin, USA
Singles (first round): Mary Stoiana (USA) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
$25,000 ITF women, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Singles (first round): Riya Bhatia bt Mia Saveljic (USA) 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Riya Bhatia & Lauren Proctor (USA) bt Carolyn Ansari & Haley Giavara (USA) 6-3, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lee Bathellier & Louna Zoppas (Fra) bt Lakshmi Gowda & Pawinee Ruamrak (Tha) 6-4, 7-5.

- Team Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

