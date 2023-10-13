Indian sports news wrap, October 13

TENNIS

National sub-junior championship results

Aishi Bisht knocked out last year’s finalist Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-2, 6-4 in the under-16 girls semifinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Friday.

In the final, Aishi will be challenged by Rishitha Basireddy who sweated it out to beat N Harshini in three sets.

The under-16 boys final will be between the crafty Shanker Heisnam and left-hander V Thirumurugan.

In the under-14 boys event, Prakaash Sarran continued to assert his fighting qualities as he battled past Ranvir Singh 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2. He will take on top seed Hruthik Katakam, who won the doubles title with Tavish Pahwa.

Anandita Upadhyay beat the second seed Aleena Farid to set up a title clash with Prisha Shinde in the under-14 girls event.

The results: Under-16 boys (semifinals): Shanker Heisnam bt Pratyush Loganathan 6-1, 6-0; V Thirumurugan bt Prabir Chavda 6-4, 6-4. Doubles (final): Vraj Gohil & Samarth Sahita bt Kabir Chothani & Arnav Yadav 7-5, 6-2. Under-16 girls (semifinals): Aishi Bisht bt Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-2, 6-4; Rishitha Basireddy bt N Harshini 6-2, 6-7(9), 6-3. Doubles (final): Sohini Mohanty & Aakruti Sonkusare bt Nainika Reddy & Ishi Maheshwari 6-4, 6-4. Under-14 boys (semifinals): Hruthik Katakam bt Anurag Kallambella 6-4, 6-1; Prakaash Sarran bt Ranvir Singh 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2. Doubles (final): Hruthik Katakam & Tavish Pahwa bt Shaurya Bhardwaj & Ranvir Singh 6-4, 7-5. Under-14 girls (semifinals): Prisha Shinde bt Shaivi Dalal 6-4, 6-1; Anandita Upadhyay bt Aleena Farid 6-0, 2-6, 6-4. Doubles (final): Aleena Farid & Aradhyaa Verma bt Aahan & Akanksha Ghosh 6-1, 6-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Balaji makes Challenger doubles final

Sriram Balaji in partnership with Andre Begemann beat Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens 7-6(4), 7-5 in the doubles semifinals of the €145,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Friday.

The Indo-German pair had earlier knocked out the top seeds Romain Arneodo and Sam Weissborn in the quarterfinals.

The results: €145,000 Challenger, Bratislava, Slovakia: Doubles (semifinals): Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann (Ger) bt Constantin Frantzen & Hendrik Jebens (Ger) 7-6(4), 7-5; Quarterfinals: Balaji & Bejemann bt Romain Arneodo (Mon) & Sam Weissborn (Aut) 7-6(2), 3-6, [10-8]; Ariel Behar (Uru) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze) bt Yuki Bhambri & Philipp Oswald (Aut) 7-6(4), 4-6, [10-8]. $60,000 ITF women, Rancho Santa Fe, USA: Doubles (quarterfinals): Makenna Jones (USA) & Yuliia Starodubtseva (Ukr) bt Maria Kononova & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-2, 7-5. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Anja Wildgruber (Ger) 7-6(3), 6-3. Doubles (semifinals): Xenia Bandurowska 9Pol) & Mariia Bergen (Ukr) bt Luana Araujo (Bra) & Teja Tirunelveli 7-6(3), 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, Hua Hin, Thailand: Singles (quarterfinals): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Valery Gynina 6-2, 6-3. Doubles (semifinals): Patcharin Cheapchandej & Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Laura Cilekova (Svk) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 3-6, 6-1, [10-6].

- Kamesh Srinivasan