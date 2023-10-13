Indian sports news wrap, October 13

TENNIS
National sub-junior championship results
Aishi Bisht knocked out last year’s finalist Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-2, 6-4 in the under-16 girls semifinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Friday.
In the final, Aishi will be challenged by Rishitha Basireddy who sweated it out to beat N Harshini in three sets.
The under-16 boys final will be between the crafty Shanker Heisnam and left-hander V Thirumurugan.
In the under-14 boys event, Prakaash Sarran continued to assert his fighting qualities as he battled past Ranvir Singh 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2. He will take on top seed Hruthik Katakam, who won the doubles title with Tavish Pahwa.
Anandita Upadhyay beat the second seed Aleena Farid to set up a title clash with Prisha Shinde in the under-14 girls event.
The results:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
Balaji makes Challenger doubles final
Sriram Balaji in partnership with Andre Begemann beat Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens 7-6(4), 7-5 in the doubles semifinals of the €145,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Friday.
The Indo-German pair had earlier knocked out the top seeds Romain Arneodo and Sam Weissborn in the quarterfinals.
The results:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
