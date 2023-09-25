Indian sports news wrap, September 25

GOLF

The Telangana Golconda Masters 2023 will be held at the Hyderabad Golf Club here from September 27 to 30 with a total prize money of Rs 1 crore.

The Pro-Am event of the championship will be held on Tuesday.

The top Indian professionals in the fray include Olympian Udayan Mane (2018 & 2020 winner), PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj and Karan Pratap Singh, Sunhit Bishnoi, Harshjeet Singh Sethie and Gaurav Pratap Singh, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Bangladeshis Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill as well as Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based players including professionals Haider Hussain, Mohd Azhar and Hardik S Chawda as well as amateurs Vilok Gadwal, Adit Ahluwalia and Tarun Ajay.

“We are happy to host the 9th edition of the Telangana Golconda Masters at HGA. We thank the PGTI and TTDC for hosting this event year on year at the historic picturesque HGA,” Jayant Tagore, President, HGA, said.

“The Telangana Golconda Masters, now in its ninth edition, has grown into one of the most important stops for the PGTI in southern India,” Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said.

The mission of the project is to set up an international standard golf course, a golf training academy and to put Hyderabad on the International Golfing map.

- Team Sportstar