Indian Sports Wrap, September 24

Golf

Superb finish ensures cut for Tvesa and Vani at Irish Open

Faced with the prospect of missing the cut with four holes to go, India’s Tvesa Malik (69) and Vani Kapoor (70) moved into a different gear to safely get into the weekend at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

At 2-under each for 36 holes, both, Tvesa (73-69) and Vani (72-70), getting ready for the Hero Women’s Indian Open next month, were T-42.

The cut fell at one-under-par with 63 players making it through to the weekend.

Playing together, Tvesa was 1-over and Vani was 2-over with just four holes to go and the cut looked likely at 1-under. Coming off a disappointing bogey each on the 14th, Tvesa and Vani birdied the 15th.

Then on Par-5 16th, Tvesa birdied yet again but Vani went one better by landing an eagle. Then as Tvesa parred the Par-3 17th, Vani picked another birdie. On the closing par-5 18th, Tvesa picked a birdie and Vani parred and both were well inside the cutline, which duly fell at 1-under.

However, Diksha Dagar (72-75) and Amandeep Drall (74-80) had a disappointing week as they missed the cut.

Sweden’s Moa Folke fired an exceptional round of 10-under 62 and led by two strokes at the halfway stage.

It was a sensational day for the 27-year-old Swede who started with a birdie on the first and then added another on the third. Then came three more in a row from sixth through to the eighth to make the turn in 5-under 30.

-PTI

Shubhankar misses cut, Rasmus Hojgaard leads

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma tried hard to rally back and did manage three birdies against one bogey in the second round for a 2-under 69 but still missed the cut at the Cazoo Open de France at Le Golf National.

Sharma, who started 2022 with a runner-up finish at the Rolex Series event, the Abu Dhabi Championships, has now missed 12 cuts in the last 15 starts since the Steyn City Championship in March.

He was T-2 (Abu Dhabi) and T-13 (Kenya) in two of the first three DP World Tour starts at the beginning of the year, but has since then lost form. He did make the cut in his Asian Tour appearance in Singapore in this period.

Rasmus Højgaard opened up a six-shot lead at the halfway point of the Cazoo Open de France after the gifted Dane added a six under par 65 to his stunning opening 62 at Le Golf National to reach a record 15 under total.

-PTI

TENNIS

Asian junior championship: Manas, Shruti crowned champion

Manas Dhamne and Shruti Ahlawat were crowned the Asia-Oceania junior champions in the ITF B1 tennis tournament organised by the MSLTA at the Deccan Gymkhana Club on Saturday.

Manas, a trainee of the renowned coach Riccardo Piatti in Italy, beat compatriot Aryan Shah 7-6(4), 6-4 in the final.

It was another milestone in the fledgling career for Manas, as he has already started competing in the men’s Challenger and ITF events.

Second seed Shruti Ahlawat beat Lily Taylor of Australia 6-1, 6-4 for the girl’s title. As if, it was not enough, the Adkar sisters, Asmi and Vaishnavi, playing the event on a wild card, saved three match points to beat the Aussies Lily Fairclough and Zara Larke 4-6, 7-5, [11-9] for the girls doubles title.

It was a rare clean sweep for the host as Yuvan Nandal and Rushil Khosla had earlier won the boy’s doubles title.

The results (finals) Under-18 boys: Manas Dhamne bt Aryan Shah 7-6(4), 6-4. Under-18 girls: Shruti Ahlawat bt Lily Taylor (Aus) 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Asmi Adkar & Vaishnavi Adkar bt Lily Fairclough & Zara Larke (Aus) 4-6, 7-5, [11-9].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Jeevan in doubles final in Portugal

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in partnership with Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia beat Henrique Rocha and Daniel Rodrigues 7-5, 6-4 to reach the doubles final of the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Portugal.

In the Challenger in Romania, Ramkumar Ramanathan had made the doubles semifinals with Luca Margaroli of Switzerland.

The results €45,730 Challenger, Braga, Portugal Doubles (semifinals): Christopher Rungkat (Ina) & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Henrique Rocha & Daniel Rodrigues (Por) 7-5, 6-4. €45,730 Challenger, Sibiu, Romania Doubles (quarterfinals): Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Georgii Kravchenko (Ukr) & Johan Nikles (Sui) 6-1, 4-6, [10-7]; Pre-quarterfinals: Zvonimir Babic (Cro) & Kai Wehnelt (Ger) bt Fernando Romboli (Bra) & Arjun Kadhe 5-7, 7-5, [10-3]. $15,000 ITF men, Cancun, Mexico Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Andres Andrade (Ecu) & Siddhant Banthia bt Luciano Doria (Arg) & Juan Sebastian Osorio (Col) 6-3, 7-6(3). $15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Doubles (semifinals): Yasmin Ezzat (Egy) & Aliona Falei bt Arisha Ladhani (Can) & Sravya Shivani 6-3, 2-6, [10-5].

-Kamesh Srinivasan