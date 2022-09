GOLF

Rogers (US): India's Aditi Ashok produced an improved card of four-under 67 in the second round but still couldn't make the cut at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship here.

The 24-year-old from Bengaluru was off to a great start firing four birdies in a span of five holes between the 11th and 15th holes after starting from the tenth.

She had two more birdies and two bogeys, too, on the remaining 12 holes but combined with her 2-over 73 on the first day, it brought her to 2-under for 36 holes and it was still two short of the cut line. That ended the week early for Aditi once again.

Rolex First-Time Winner Atthaya Thitikul took the biggest advantage of Moving Day.

The 19-year-old fired a bogey-free 10-under 61 to tie the 18-hole tournament scoring record first set by major champion So Yeon Ryu in 2017 and now has a one-shot lead heading into Sunday.

The 61 is the lowest round of Thitikul's LPGA Tour career, besting her previous record of 63 by two shots, and her 36-hole total of 128 is also a new career-low.

After going out in 32 on the back nine, Thitikul blazed through the front nine, finishing eagle-birdie-birdie to cap off the record-tying round.

One shot back is Yuka Saso, who like Thitikul, knows what it's like to win at just 19 years old. Saso became an LPGA Tour Member after her victory at the 2021 US Women's Open.

Lilia Vu is in the mix for the second straight event despite battling some back discomfort. Vu carded second-straight 65 on day two that was highlighted by three consecutive birdies on 16, 17 and 18 and an eagle on the par-5 7th. She currently sits in solo third.

Nine players are in a tie for fourth at 10-under, most notably Chevron champion Jennifer Kupcho, who is looking for her fourth victory of the 2022 season and six-time LPGA Tour winner Danielle Kang.

Kang is making just her third start since undergoing treatment for a tumor on her spine.

A total of 70 players made the cut at four-under, including Alana Uriell and Gaby Lopez.

-PTI

Equestrian

Indian team wins bronze on debut at Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship

New Delhi: The Indian Equestrian team won a historic bronze medal on debut at the Women's International Tent Pegging Championship at Wadi Rum in Jordan.

The Indian team comprised Ritika Dahia, Priyanka Bhardwaj and Khushi Singh.

In all, 14 countries competed and the Indian team made its presence felt on debut, finishing with 136 points behind gold medal winners South Africa (170.5) and the second-placed Oman (146), according to a release issued by Equestrian Federation of India.

On day one of the competition, captain Dahiya and Bhardwaj competed in the individual and pairs lance event. The team was lying seventh by the end of competition on Day 1.

On day two, India competed in individual and team sword events and claimed second position with 24 points. In the individual event, Khushi Singh bagged first position with 18 points.

With a good performance on the second day, India jumped to fourth position in the overall table.

The team competed in the ring, peg and sword event on the third day and finished second.

The consistent good show pushed India to overall third position for a historic bronze on debut at the International Tent Pegging Federation event.

-PTI