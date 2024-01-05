IOA announces Raghuram Iyer as CEO

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday appointed Raghuram Iyer as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Iyer, who was selected by the IOA Nomination Committee, has rich experience in sports management. He served as the CEO of Indian Premier League sides Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Rising Pune Supergiant and Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan and table tennis outfit RPSG Mavericks.

READ | Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth

“We believe that Mr. Iyer brings a unique combination of leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the sports landscape. His appointment is a significant step towards the continued growth and success of Indian sports on the global stage,” said IOA president P.T. Usha in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had pulled the IOA up for its delay in appointing a full-time CEO.