MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOA announces Raghuram Iyer as CEO

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday appointed Raghuram Iyer as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Published : Jan 05, 2024 22:27 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
IOA announces Raghuram Iyer as CEO
IOA announces Raghuram Iyer as CEO | Photo Credit: X | @WeAreTeamIndia
infoIcon

IOA announces Raghuram Iyer as CEO | Photo Credit: X | @WeAreTeamIndia

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday appointed Raghuram Iyer as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Iyer, who was selected by the IOA Nomination Committee, has rich experience in sports management. He served as the CEO of Indian Premier League sides Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Rising Pune Supergiant and Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan and table tennis outfit RPSG Mavericks.

READ | Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth

“We believe that Mr. Iyer brings a unique combination of leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the sports landscape. His appointment is a significant step towards the continued growth and success of Indian sports on the global stage,” said IOA president P.T. Usha in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had pulled the IOA up for its delay in appointing a full-time CEO.

Related Topics

IOA /

Indian Olympic Association /

Rajasthan Royals /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Rising Pune Supergiant /

Indian Super League /

ATK Mohun Bagan /

IOC /

International Olympic Committee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s Aditi Swami nominated for World Games award
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Brisbane International: Nadal beaten in quarterfinals of comeback tournament
    AFP
  4. WADA taking hard look at Spain’s anti-doping organisation
    Reuters
  5. IOA announces Raghuram Iyer as CEO
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. WADA taking hard look at Spain’s anti-doping organisation
    Reuters
  2. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Gujarat Giants ensures semifinal berth with huge win over Rajasthan Warriors
    Team Sportstar
  3. IOA announces Raghuram Iyer as CEO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Quick Guns fashion a Dhoni trick for winning streak in Ultimate Kho Kho season 2
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s Aditi Swami nominated for World Games award
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Brisbane International: Nadal beaten in quarterfinals of comeback tournament
    AFP
  4. WADA taking hard look at Spain’s anti-doping organisation
    Reuters
  5. IOA announces Raghuram Iyer as CEO
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment