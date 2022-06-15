June 15: Indian sports news wrap of the day

GOLF

Flawless Ridhima takes 3-shot lead in 8th leg of Hero WPGT

Ridhima Dilawari fired a flawless 3-under 69 to grab a three-shot lead at the end of the opening round of the eighth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Ridhima, who has not tasted a win since January 2021, had three birdies in a row from 11th to 13th and they came on a Par-5, Par-4 and a Par-3 as she carded 69.

Three little known youngsters, Agrima Manral (17), Disha Kavery (18) and Trimann Saluja (20) are tied for second with similar cards of even par 72 each.

Jahanvi Bakshi and Afshan Fatima were tied fifth with 73 each, while Lakhmehar Pardesi, Pranavi Urs and amateurs Jia Katariya and Smriti Bhargav were tied seventh with rounds of 74 each.

Ridhima was focused and will look forward to playing steady, as she has had some good starts but thereafter given away the advantage.

Trimann Saluja was impressive with six birdies, but she also gave away an equal number of bogeys, making it a unique card of six birdies, six pars and six bogeys.

Agrima had four birdies and four pars, while Disha was hit by a double bogey in a round that otherwise had four birdies and two bogeys.

Pranavi was not in her flowing form, but she often makes up in the last two rounds. She had two birdies against four bogeys.

Last week’s runner-up Asmitha Sathish had a rough outing with a round of 76, with two bogeys, a double and no birdies to be Tied-15th.

- PTI

Mane lies T-20 midway through Round 1 in Jakarta

Udayan Mane, the lone Indian in the field of the Asian Development Tour’s Indo Masters Invitational, was lying T-20th midway through the first round, which was suspended due to lightning and heavy rain.

Malaysia’s Shahriffuddin Ariffin took an early lead posting a five-under-par 67. He led four players by two shots.

Mane, who had a Top-10 finish on ADT last week, had one birdie and one bogey in his nine holes.

Ariffin, who had the advantage of an early tee time, posted a consistent score with three birdies on each nine, with only a single bogey on his sixth hole of the day, the par 3 16th. He was happy with his performance at the USD 70,000 Asian Development Tour event, the second in a series of six in Indonesia.

Four players including China’s Chen Guxin, Pisitchai Thippong of Thailand, Lloyd Jefferson Go of the Philippines and Singapore’s Jesse Yap were Tied-2nd, but Go and Yap still had three holes to play in the first round.

Last week’s winner Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra of Indonesia started well from the 10th tee but two bogeys before the turn slowed his advance. He shot 71 and was T-9th.

- PTI